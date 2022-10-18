Changes in 2023 : Bonnorange will no longer take boxes next to paper bins

Full bins in Bonn: Bonnorange will soon no longer collect the paper left next to them. Photo: Meike Böschemeyer Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn When the blue bin is full, cardboard tends to end up next to it. Starting next year, it will remain there in Bonn, because Bonnorange will only empty the bins.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The waste management company Bonnorange is reacting to the mountains of paper that often end up next to bins: Starting next year, employees will only empty the bins, leaving the paper waste next to them. This was announced by Bonnorange press spokesman Jérôme Lefèvre. The idea is not new; Bonnorange had already proposed the measure to the board of directors in the summer of 2020.

Lefèvre cites the protection of Bonnorange employees, whose "safety and health, especially of the lumbar spine" is put at risk when clearing away the rubbish, as the reason for the new regulation. "But a positive side effect will also be a cleaner cityscape, because it is not uncommon for waste paper not to be put out properly bundled, so that it becomes tattered when the wind blows, flies through the area and has a negative impact on the surroundings," says the Bonnorange spokesman.

The change has to get into the heads of Bonners by the end of the year, otherwise the boxes will remain next to the bins after collection. Lefèvre is sure that the measure will be well received: "Bonners are used to having their waste paper bundled for collection for many years, but we are confident that we will reach all citizens with our communication measures.“

Paper waste next to the bin becomes an administrative offence

According to Lefèvre, the necessary preparations are currently underway to inform residents and property managers. In the first weeks of the new year, the waste management company will inform addresses where bundles will be put out. Putting paper waste next to the bin will be considered an administrative offence from next year, the spokesperson continues. Bonnorange is in contact with the public order office.

Stephan Eickschen (SPD), a member of the Bonnorange board of directors, welcomes the change: "This is a very clear measure in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act." The employees would have to bear enormous burdens if residents placed paper waste next to the bins. With 240 litres, the blue bins would have enough capacity. "If the bin fills up too quickly, you should think about your consumption behaviour," says Eickschen. Katharina Schweer (Greens) has a similar view: "I can support the measure for reasons of occupational safety alone. If the quantity and quality of the collected waste paper then increases, we will have achieved another goal.“

What to do if there is no Blue Bin?

For the Bonnorange press spokesman it is clear: if no Blue Bin is available, residents have to make their way to the waste paper containers. The potential of the containers is often not fully utilised, he says, because cardboard boxes are not reduced in size. Then wild rubbish dumps form next to them. Lefèvre sees a need to catch up here. If the existing blue bins are not enough, citizens can turn to Bonnorange. "If landlords or tradespeople need to have their bins emptied at shorter intervals, we can make you an offer at a charge that meets your individual needs," says the press officer.