Some dyes used in books have proven toxic Books from the University of Bonn are contaminated with arsenic

New scientific findings on green dyes in particular, which were sometimes used in the 19th century and could contain arsenic compounds, have caused universities to examine the books more closely. Arsenic is toxic and carcinogenic. The focus is particularly on the intensely bright "Schweinfurt green", a pigment that was used to color bindings or book covers. The pigment was mainly used in the period from 1800 to 1900. Despite bans in 1878 and 1887 due to its harmfulness, "Schweinfurt Green" was produced in what is now the Federal Republic of Germany until 1930. Books from this period with green bindings, book covers, title labels, and spines are generally considered suspect unless they have been checked.