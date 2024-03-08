Some dyes used in books have proven toxic Books from the University of Bonn are contaminated with arsenic
Bonn · More and more universities are taking green-colored books stemming from the 19th century off their shelves. The reason: back then, green paint often contained the dangerous poison arsenic. The University of Bonn has also removed some books.
Thousands of books have recently disappeared from university libraries in North Rhine-Westphalia. The reason is possible arsenic contamination in books from the 19th century. After the University of Bielefeld blocked around 60,000 books from being borrowed, the university libraries in Siegen with around 12,000 and the Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf with around 15,000 books are now following suit.
The University of Bonn had already taken action: "The University of Bonn has been dealing with the issue of arsenic-contaminated books for some time and took precautions at an early stage to safeguard the situation," said spokesperson Andreas Archut. Employees are said to have removed several thousand books from the shelves a year ago. "Testing of the suspected arsenic cases in the stacks is to begin shortly. Books that are not contaminated will then be released for lending again," Archut explained. The university intends to store the volumes contaminated with the pollutant in locked boxes. They do not yet know how many books are contaminated.
Focus on "Schweinfurt green”
New scientific findings on green dyes in particular, which were sometimes used in the 19th century and could contain arsenic compounds, have caused universities to examine the books more closely. Arsenic is toxic and carcinogenic. The focus is particularly on the intensely bright "Schweinfurt green", a pigment that was used to color bindings or book covers. The pigment was mainly used in the period from 1800 to 1900. Despite bans in 1878 and 1887 due to its harmfulness, "Schweinfurt Green" was produced in what is now the Federal Republic of Germany until 1930. Books from this period with green bindings, book covers, title labels, and spines are generally considered suspect unless they have been checked.
A possible hazard may arise if the affected volumes are touched and the fingers are moistened with the tongue to turn the pages. The dust on the books could also possibly contain arsenic, which can then be inhaled; arsenic can also get into the eyes by touching the books. As long as the books stay on the shelf, they are considered harmless.
To date, there is no legal regulation for dealing with this health threat. Last year, however, experts from the Bonn University and State Library (ULB), in collaboration with the Commission for the Preservation of Collections of the German Library Association (dbv), developed an information sheet in which they recommend how libraries should deal with potentially contaminated books.
It means that each institution has to assess for themselves how problematic the contaminated books are for their users and how to deal with them: "Whether it makes sense to relocate and separate potentially affected volumes or entire groups of holdings is a decision for each individual institution," the December 2023 handout reads.
Not every green-colored old book necessarily contains arsenic
Not every old book with green dye contains arsenic - and other dyes could also be contaminated. The effort, benefit and risk of moving the books must be weighed up. For example, it is unclear in what concentration the arsenic-contaminated pigments are released. Several research projects, including in Cologne, Bonn and Kiel, are currently investigating the potential risks and developing rapid test procedures.
According to the German Library Association, the problem has been known for some time. As part of a model project at the University of Bonn and State Library in 2020/2021, they investigated how volumes contaminated with arsenic could be identified and made usable again.´
The work was carried out at the CICS (Cologne Institute of Conservation Sciences) at the Cologne University of Applied Sciences under the direction of Professor Andrea Pataki-Hundt. 300 volumes from the holdings of the University of Bonn, most of which date from the first half of the 19th century, were examined during this period. The researchers actually found arsenic compounds in 57 percent of these volumes.
It is unclear how many of the tens of thousands of volumes in libraries in NRW are actually affected. Bielefeld University, for example, believes that less than ten percent of the "suspect" books currently blocked for lending may actually be contaminated with arsenic.
The university library in Düsseldorf expects a low four-digit number of books to be actually contaminated with arsenic. And the University of Siegen explains that the risk to students and staff is relatively low: firstly, the majority of the volumes are already in a non-public area, and secondly, only a fraction of the blocked books are likely to be affected.
(Orig. text: Niklas Schröder/Translation: ck)