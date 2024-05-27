Visit to a motorhome park Boris Becker in Bad Honnef: arm in arm with the tennis legend

Even today - 25 years after the end of his career, and after many negative headlines and a prison sentence - "Bobbele" still seems to have many fans among the 50-plus generation. Many of the visitors to the temporary "Center Court" in the exhibition hall of the mobile home dealership were probably sitting spellbound in front of the television when Becker won his first Wimbledon in 1985. Some had even printed out photos of it from online to have them signed by their idol. As Harald Wiencek, a self-confessed camping, tennis and Boris fan from Cologne, explained: "Boris is a living legend. What he has achieved for tennis, especially in Germany, has never been achieved again after him." He brushed aside the question of his transgressions with a wave of his hand: "He has paid for it. So one should just leave him alone.”