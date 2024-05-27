Visit to a motorhome park Boris Becker in Bad Honnef: arm in arm with the tennis legend
Bad Honnef · Lots of tennis fans came to the mobile home park in Rottbitze on the weekend to see the "living legend" Boris Becker. But anyone who wanted an autograph or a selfie had to be patient. Why the former tennis pro proved to be a hit with the public - and what he thinks about the European Football Championships.
Game, set and match for Boris Becker: the living tennis legend is still winning, and doesn't even need to pick up a racket to do so. On Saturday, the former world number one was the star visitor at a mobile home park for a special event in Rottbitze. He scored points with the public right off the bat in a panel discussion with Sky Television presenter Riccardo Basile. He proved himself thoroughly competent, not only when it had to do with tennis, but also with Germany's favorite sport, soccer. Then he won over visitors by patiently signing autographs and smiling into countless cell phone cameras.
Even today - 25 years after the end of his career, and after many negative headlines and a prison sentence - "Bobbele" still seems to have many fans among the 50-plus generation. Many of the visitors to the temporary "Center Court" in the exhibition hall of the mobile home dealership were probably sitting spellbound in front of the television when Becker won his first Wimbledon in 1985. Some had even printed out photos of it from online to have them signed by their idol. As Harald Wiencek, a self-confessed camping, tennis and Boris fan from Cologne, explained: "Boris is a living legend. What he has achieved for tennis, especially in Germany, has never been achieved again after him." He brushed aside the question of his transgressions with a wave of his hand: "He has paid for it. So one should just leave him alone.”
The world-class tennis champion limps back into the dressing room
Wiencek had to wait a while to finally get the coveted selfie with the star. A talk was originally scheduled for 11:30 a.m., but a small group of people set off from the business premises to the lobby 15 minutes later. The former top athlete limped down the stairs with some effort - and shortly afterwards he went back up again, only to disappear into the dressing room once more. Perhaps there simply weren't enough people on the green artificial turf in front of the small stage. So it was time to wait again. Meanwhile, people passed the time by talking shop about motorhomes and sharing memories of the days when Becker used to send his opponents packing. "Back then, everyone flocked to the tennis courts," recalls a grey-haired gentleman and confides to his neighbor: "I don't play anymore - hip." Incidentally, Boris Becker also has "hips", "knees" too and "ankles" to boot - his sporting career has left visible marks.
Becker: A Germany-Italy European Championship final could trigger a marital crisis
By 12 noon, all the benches were occupied. Once again, patience was needed before the autographs could be signed: Becker chatted with the sports presenter for a whole 45 minutes. Among other things, we learned that he is a "big fan of freedom and unlimited travel opportunities", that he is optimistic about the German national soccer team's performance at the European Championships and that he hopes there will be no clash between Germany and Italy in the final. Because: "I think that would cause the first marital crisis." It only recently became public that Becker is engaged to the Italian Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro. The two have been living together in Milan for some time.
The panel discussion is over. A long queue immediately forms - waiting for autographs and photos. Wiencek has managed to get to the front of the queue. Shortly afterwards, he has the picture. "Isn't that great," says the man from Cologne and holds the cell phone up for the reporter to see: arm in arm with Boris Becker. "I'll definitely print this out." For him, the trip to the motorhome park was more than worth it, even without having bought a home on wheels.
Orig. text: Gabriela Quarg
Translation: ck