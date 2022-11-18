Between Beuel and Dottendorf : Boy sexually harassed on Bonn tram

Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn A boy was sexually harassed while on a Bonn tram between Beuel and Dottendorf on Wednesday evening. Police are now looking for the victim and witnesses.

A boy was sexually harassed on Wednesday evening in a city tram on Line 62. He was traveling from Beuel in the direction of Dottendorf at around 5 p.m. when, according to police, an adult passenger sat down next to him. A witness who gave a description of the crime, observed how the apparent stranger stroked the boy on the leg and touched him indecently. The witness, a woman, intervened and moved with the boy to another seat. "When the unidentified man followed them, a couple who had also become aware of what was happening, reprimanded the man," said a police spokesman.

The boy finally got off at the Stadthaus stop. He was accompanied by the couple who wanted to get him safely to his parents. According to the current status of the investigation, the suspect left the train at Bonn Central Station. The courageous witness informed the police a short time later after she had left the train.

Police unable to locate perpetrator or victim up to now

Officers from criminal investigation unit 12 immediately launched an extensive investigation, but so far there have been no concrete findings. Police are now looking for the boy and his parents, the couple and other witnesses who can provide information about the incident. The suspect was described by the witness as about 35 to 45 years old with long blond hair, white FFP2 mask, orange winter jacket, gray jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who has a tip for the police can contact criminal investigation unit 12 at: 0228/15-0 or per email: KK12.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de. In relation to the incident, Bonn police are asking all residents, “If you observe anything suspicious, please contact police at the emergency number 110."