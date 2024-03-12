Restaurant guide British food and 80 types of whisky at "The Quiet Man" pub
Bonn · Bonn and the region has a huge number of restaurants, cafés, pubs, and wine bars. The General-Anzeiger introduces readers to many of these establishments in an ongoing series. This week, the focus is on a pub called "The Quiet Man”.
The Quiet Man
Irish pub in Bonn's Altstadt
Proprietor
Bryan Thomas since 2006 (at the current location since November of 2022)
Interior
Plank flooring, dark green wallpaper, rustic wooden furniture, many original vintage pieces from Ireland and five TV screens. Seating for around 70
Outdoor dining
Beer garden with 50 seats
Menu
Fish & Chips with Mushy Peas 18 euros, Burger with Beef Patty, Onions, Cheese and Mayonnaise 9.90 euros, Chips with Grated Cheese and Garlic Mayo 6.50 euros, Chicken Wings with BBQ Sauce and Chips 12 euros (Chips means French Fries)
Drinks menu
Ten draught beers, e.g. Guinness, Hop House 13 or Birra Moretti as well as Strongbow and Stowford Cider on tap (all 0.5l each for 5.90 euros). 80 Irish, Scottish and international whisky varieties such as The Quiet Man Single Malt 8 years old (Ireland) or Mackmyra Svensk Ek Single Malt (Sweden)
Specials
"Altstadt-Dienstag": a contest held in association with several Altstadt pubs during Happy Hour (7 - 8pm, international beers 0.5l for 4.50 euros)
Clientele
The people who frequent the pub come from all over the world
Philosophy of the establishment
"We are a piece of the Emerald Isle in the middle of Bonn's Altstadt," says proprietor Bryan Thomas.
Opening hours
Monday to Thursday 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday 5 p.m. to midnight. Open every day
Address
Heerstr. 121, 53111 Bonn-Altstadt
Contact info
Tel. (0228) 9 81 47 33
(Orig. text: Hagen Haas; Translation: ck)