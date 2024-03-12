Restaurant guide British food and 80 types of whisky at "The Quiet Man" pub

Bonn · Bonn and the region has a huge number of restaurants, cafés, pubs, and wine bars. The General-Anzeiger introduces readers to many of these establishments in an ongoing series. This week, the focus is on a pub called "The Quiet Man”.

With an obligatory Guinness: Bryan Thomas in the Irish pub “The Quiet Man.”

Foto: Horst Müller

The Quiet Man

Irish pub in Bonn's Altstadt

Proprietor

Bryan Thomas since 2006 (at the current location since November of 2022)

Interior

Plank flooring, dark green wallpaper, rustic wooden furniture, many original vintage pieces from Ireland and five TV screens. Seating for around 70

Outdoor dining

Beer garden with 50 seats

Menu

Fish & Chips with Mushy Peas 18 euros, Burger with Beef Patty, Onions, Cheese and Mayonnaise 9.90 euros, Chips with Grated Cheese and Garlic Mayo 6.50 euros, Chicken Wings with BBQ Sauce and Chips 12 euros (Chips means French Fries)

Drinks menu

Ten draught beers, e.g. Guinness, Hop House 13 or Birra Moretti as well as Strongbow and Stowford Cider on tap (all 0.5l each for 5.90 euros). 80 Irish, Scottish and international whisky varieties such as The Quiet Man Single Malt 8 years old (Ireland) or Mackmyra Svensk Ek Single Malt (Sweden)

Specials

"Altstadt-Dienstag": a contest held in association with several Altstadt pubs during Happy Hour (7 - 8pm, international beers 0.5l for 4.50 euros)

Clientele

The people who frequent the pub come from all over the world

Philosophy of the establishment

"We are a piece of the Emerald Isle in the middle of Bonn's Altstadt," says proprietor Bryan Thomas.

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday 5 p.m. to midnight. Open every day

Address

Heerstr. 121, 53111 Bonn-Altstadt

Contact info

Tel. (0228) 9 81 47 33

(Orig. text: Hagen Haas; Translation: ck)

