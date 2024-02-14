Verdi calls for strike action Bus and train strikes in Bonn and the surrounding region on Thursday
Bonn · There will be disruptions to local transport in North Rhine-Westphalia this Thursday - including in Bonn and Cologne. The trade union Verdi is once again calling for warning strikes.
People in Bonn and the surrounding region are once again facing disruption to local public transport services. The trade union Verdi has called on Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) and Kölner Verkehrs-Betriebe to strike on Thursday, 15 February. This was announced in a press release on Tuesday morning. According to the press release, buses and trains in and around Bonn will be affected by all-day warning strikes. The RVK, which operates in the Rhine-Sieg district on the left bank of the Rhine and also partly in the Bonn city area, is not affected by the strike, according to its own information. In NRW, the local transport companies in Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Bochum, Oberhausen, Münster and Bielefeld, among others, have also called a strike.
SWB announced that buses and trains will not leave the depots on Thursday from 3 am until the end of services. Subcontractors will, however, be regularly deployed on some bus routes. These are services 550, 601, 602, 603, 604, 605, 608, 609, 610 and 613, services 632, 633, 634, 635, 636, 637, 638 and 640, service 117 and service SB69. The special timetables for these routes can be found on the SWB website. The regular timetable will be resumed on Friday morning at 3 am. The SWB Bus and Rail service centres are expected to remain closed on the day of the strike.
The chief negotiator for Verdi NRW, Peter Büddicker, said that he expects between 10,000 and 15,000 employees to take part in the strike. Around 30,000 people are employed by the local public transport companies. This figure includes administrative staff and people who are not on duty that day anyway.
Verdi is using the industrial action to increase pressure on employers in the deadlocked wage dispute. Bernhard Langenbrinck from the North Rhine-Westphalia Municipal Employers' Association called the renewed warning strike "incomprehensible", saying it would only affect the public. There had already been warning strikes on buses and trains for one day at the beginning of February, and the effects were massive back then.
The dispute over the collective labour agreement is not about pay, but about more days off and better calculation of overtime. Verdi is also demanding that employees should finish their shift at the same place they started from. This would mean that a tram driver would not have to travel a long way back after finishing their shift, so would not lose free time.
Collective bargaining on Friday
According to the employers, however, more time off would lead to an increased workload for employees as a whole, as there would then be less staff capacity for the same workload. They are calling for "incentive regulations to increase productivity in terms of working hours", in other words: anyone who wants should be allowed to work more than previously planned. Employer representative Langenbrinck also points out that, according to a separate collective agreement concluded last year, wages will increase by 13 per cent for drivers as of 1 March. He believes this pay rise will go some way to making the profession more attractive.
Verdi-NRW negotiator Büddicker says the employer's demand for additional work sends out the completely wrong signal, as it would not make the work on buses and trains any more attractive. Sickness rates are already high and there are too few staff. "More productivity does not bring more staff," said Büddicker. "It might help for a few months, but then it is to be feared that colleagues will look for other jobs and leave the industry." The staff shortage would therefore worsen and exacerbate the tense situation, he warns.
"We need to motivate people to work in the sector," said trade unionist Seibel. "To achieve this, working conditions urgently need to become more attractive, especially as politicians have said they want to greatly expand local transport." Local transport companies are investing a lot of money in expensive light rail vehicles, new drive technologies and barrier-free stations. "That's important, but they've forgotten to invest in staff." Wage negotiations are to continue in Bochum on Friday.
(Original text: Emre Koc; Translation: Jean Lennox)