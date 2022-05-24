National road 56 : Bus runs off the road in Much - several people injured

Several people were injured in a bus accident in Much. Foto: Christoph Schmoll

Much A public service bus left the road on the B56 in Much on Monday evening. Several people were injured.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Several people were injured in a bus accident on Monday evening. A bus belonging to the Rhein-Sieg-Verkehrsgesellschaft left the road on the B56 shortly before entering Much for unknown reasons at around 6.30 pm. The articulated bus had slid at the damaged road verge and collided with the vegetation. Afterwards, the occupants had smashed several windows with emergency hammers and escaped through windows into the open air. When the fire brigade arrived at the scene of the accident, two people were still in the bus. They were rescued from inside the vehicle via the centre door.

According to initial information from the rescue services, six of the 14 occupants were injured. The seriously injured driver of the bus was flown out by rescue helicopter. All other injured people were taken to hospitals by ambulance. Among others, a mother with a small child and an elderly woman were also on the bus.

Original text: (ga)