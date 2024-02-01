Construction work in Bonn Buses avoid closure at Endenicher Ei

Some bus routes are also affected by the construction work at Endenicher Ei. Endenicher Straße and Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring will be fully closed between Karlsstraße and Auf dem Hügel Straße from Friday, 23 February until Tuesday, 27 February. The journeys on routes N9, 608, 609, 610, 611, SB69, 800 and 845 will be affected by the work.