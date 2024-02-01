Construction work in Bonn Buses avoid closure at Endenicher Ei
Bonn · Autobahn GmbH is having the carriageway at Endenicher Ei repaired. Endernicher Straße and Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring will be partially closed. Buses are also affected. Which routes are now running and how.
Some bus routes are also affected by the construction work at Endenicher Ei. Endenicher Straße and Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring will be fully closed between Karlsstraße and Auf dem Hügel Straße from Friday, 23 February until Tuesday, 27 February. The journeys on routes N9, 608, 609, 610, 611, SB69, 800 and 845 will be affected by the work.
Lines N9, 610 and 611
In the direction of Dusidorf Bahnhof/Lessenich Sportplatz: The buses will continue from the "Karlsstraße" stop via Karlstraße, Immenburgstraße, Gerhard-Domagk-Straße, Am Propsthof and Auf dem Hügel to the "Verweyenstraße" stop. The journey then continues along the regular route.
Opposite direction of travel: Lines 610 and 611 travel from the "Verweyenstraße" stop via the streets Auf dem Hügel, Am Propsthof, Gerhard-Domagk-Straße, Immenburgstraße, Karlstraße and Endenicher Straße. The journey then continues along the regular route.
Lines 608, 609, SB69, 800 and 845
In the direction of travel out of town: The buses will travel from the "Karlstraße" stop via Immenburgstraße, Gerhard-Domagk-Straße, Am Propsthof, Auf dem Hügel and Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring to the "Auf dem Hügel" stop. The journey then continues along the regular route.
In the direction of the main railway station: From the "Erich-Hoffmann-Straße" stop, the buses will continue via Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring, Auf dem Hügel, Am Propsthof, Gerhard-Domagk-Straße, Immenburgstraße, Karlstraße and Endenicher Straße. The journey then continues along the regular route.
Stops:
- The "Karlstraße" stop in the direction of the main railway station will be cancelled.
- The "Verdistraße" stop will be cancelled in both directions.
- The stops "Auf dem Hügel" and both directional stops "Immenburgpark" will be cancelled without replacement for lines 610 and 611.
- The "Am Propsthof" stop will be cancelled in both directions for lines 610 and 611.
(Original text: GA; Translation: Mareike Graepel)