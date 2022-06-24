Construction work in July : Buses will be used for tram lines in Bonn city center

Passengers who ride on tram lines 62, 65 and 66 will need more time for their commutes in July. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The city will be resurfacing Oxfordstrasse beginning on July 4. Between Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz and Kasernenstrasse, three tram lines will be affected. They will be replaced by buses until the work is completed.

Between July 4 and 8, the city of Bonn will be resurfacing Oxfordstrasse. According to a statement from public transportation company SWB on Wednesday, tram lines 62, 65 and 66 will be stopped during the work and buses will be used instead.

Line 66 will shuttle between "Konrad-Adenauer-Platz" and "Siegburg Bahnhof". Those who want to travel from Konrad-Adenauer-Platz into the city can change to one of the eleven bus lines or to tram lines 62/65 to get to the center of Bonn. Line 66 coming from Bad Honnef travels to Bonn Central Station (Bonn Hauptbahnhof )on track 4 and back to Bad Honnef.

Lines 62 and 65 coming from "Oberkassel Süd" travel to "Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz" and from there back to "Oberkassel Süd/Römlinghoven". In the opposite direction, line 62 shuttles between Dottendorf/Quirinusplatz and the "Poppelsdorfer Allee” stop.

Between the stops "Bonn Hauptbahnhof" and "Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz", buses will be used to substitute for the trams, in addition to the regular bus lines.

