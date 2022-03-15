Fuel prices rise : Calls for state fuel subsidy grow louder

The prices for diesel and petrol have risen since the war in Ukraine, in some cases significantly above the two euro mark. Foto: dpa/Wolfram Steinberg

The prices for petrol and diesel have become extremely expensive since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Now Finance Minister Lindner is considering relief. NRW opposition leader Kutschaty is also in favour of a price reduction

In view of the high fuel prices, Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) wants to introduce a state fuel subsidy. The subsidy he proposes would be more effective than tax cuts for fuel, which are also under discussion. It would be quicker to implement and greater discounts would be possible, the FDP politician said in Berlin on Monday. Citizens and businesses that depend on cars should be supported very quickly, he said. People would have to wait weeks or months longer for a fuel price brake via tax cuts, because legislation in Germany and, if necessary, European law would have to be changed.

The fuel subsidy could be implemented without much bureaucracy, Lindner said. It is not intended that individual petrol receipts be settled with the state. Rather, the state should act with the petroleum companies "on the basis of the total amount of fuel". "The crisis rebate is faster, higher and less bureaucratic and can therefore make an important contribution to relieving the burden temporarily," said Lindner. At the pump, the price would remain as it is now, the discount would then be shown on the fuel bill.

Thomas Kutschaty (SPD), leader of the opposition in North Rhine-Westphalia, is also in favour of a fuel discount, as is currently planned in France. Commuters and hauliers, "who are losing their breath every day in the face of rising fuel prices, need short-term help to keep breathing," said the SPD parliamentary party leader.

Although the federal government had already launched a relief package before the outbreak of the war against Ukraine, "current developments make it necessary to readjust and change the measures", Kutschaty said on Monday. To this end, the previously planned heating allowance for housing benefit recipients must be doubled. The immediate supplements for recipients of Hartz IV, basic income support and social assistance must also be increased.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine war a fortnight ago, fuel prices have risen dramatically. Since then, diesel has risen by almost 66 cents per litre, E10 by a good 45 cents.

(Original text: dpa/ga; translation: Mareike Graepel)