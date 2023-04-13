Health Cannabis: "Legalisation light“?
Berlin · Buying joints or cannabis chocolate in specialist shops: That will not happen in this country for the time being. The planned legalisation of cannabis is limited to the private sector and associations.
In Germany, the possession of up to 25 grammes of cannabis and the cultivation of a maximum of three plants will be exempt from punishment. In addition, the federal government wants to allow the cultivation and distribution of the drug in special associations. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) presented revised plans for the legalisation project in Berlin. They are less far-reaching than the original coalition plans.
For example, the planned cannabis shops, where intoxicating products can be sold freely, will not exist for the time being. This is to be tested only in a second step and only in some model regions - with scientific support. This was agreed upon by the government after talks with the EU Commission.
Lauterbach and Özdemir defended the legalisation plans in principle and reiterated the government's argumentation, according to which the black market should be pushed back and the ground taken away from criminality. "No one should have to buy from dealers anymore without knowing what they are getting into," Özdemir said. Lauterbach spoke of a controlled distribution of cannabis to adults "within clear limits (...) flanked by prevention measures for young people". The previous cannabis policy had failed.
The new key points for the legalisation project that have now been presented are a further intermediate step. The next step is to present a first concrete draft law on the regulation of possession, cultivation and clubs - the so-called cannabis social clubs - in April. This would have to be passed by the Bundestag and the Bundesrat after the government has voted on it and the cabinet has passed a resolution.
The key points in detail
However, there may still be some changes in the legislative process:
- Possession of up to 25 grams of cannabis remains exempt from punishment; such a quantity may also be carried in public.
- A maximum of three "female flowering plants" are allowed in home cultivation - protected from access by children and adolescents.
- "Non-profit" associations with a maximum of 500 members are allowed to collectively cultivate cannabis for pleasure purposes and only distribute it to members for personal consumption. The minimum age is 18 years. Clubs must appoint youth protection, addiction and prevention officers and may not advertise themselves. Membership in more than one club is prohibited.
- A maximum of 25 grams of cannabis per day and a maximum of 50 grams per month may be distributed per club member. Those under 21 years of age may receive a maximum of 30 grams per month, and an upper limit for the active substance content is to be set for them. The costs are to be covered by the membership fees; if necessary, an additional amount per gram dispensed will be added.
- Consumption is not allowed in the clubs' premises, and the serving of alcohol is also prohibited. In addition, there is a minimum distance for clubs from schools and day-care centres.
- In public, consumption is prohibited near schools or day-care centres. Smoking pot in pedestrian zones is not allowed until 8 pm.
- Previous convictions for possession or own cultivation of up to 25 grams or a maximum of three plants can be deleted from the Federal Central Register upon application.
- Minors caught with cannabis must participate in intervention and prevention programmes.
- In a second step, "commercial supply chains" are to be tried out in model projects in districts and cities of several federal states, from production to distribution to the sale of cannabis in specialised shops. The projects are scientifically accompanied, limited to five years and restricted to the inhabitants of these municipalities.
- This second pillar of the planned legalisation is, however, "presumably still subject to notification", as the federal government says. This means that the EU will probably have a say in the matter and that it is unclear at the moment whether anything will come of it in the end.
In their coalition agreement, the SPD, the Greens and the FDP had agreed to introduce the "controlled distribution of cannabis to adults for consumption purposes in licensed shops". Lauterbach had already presented proposals for this in autumn. From the beginning, however, there were concerns that the plans could fail due to international and EU law.
Green Party leader Lang welcomes cannabis plans
Green Party leader Ricarda Lang welcomes the planned gradual legalisation of cannabis as an "important step towards a contemporary drug policy". "Today we have reached a milestone for the legalisation of cannabis in Germany," she said in Berlin about the plans presented by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir.
(Original text: dpa; Translation: Mareike Graepel)