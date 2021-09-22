Corona Protection : Carnival in Cologne: City wants to set up 3G zone in Old Town

Last year, Cologne did not have a "wet and merry" November 11 last year. Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd

Cologne An entire carnival season was cancelled due to the pandemic. But for this year's kickoff on 11/11, the city of Cologne wants to make celebrating possible again - for the vaccinated, the recovered and the tested.

For the traditional start of carnival on Nov 11, the city of Cologne wants to make parts of the old town and around Zülpicher Straße, which is popular with carnival revellers, a 3G zone. Access would only be granted to those who have been vaccinated, have recovered or have been tested, as was announced after a round table discussion with carnival officials.

By general order there should be an "access regulation", which applies among other things around the Heumarkt. On the square itself - where there is to be a stage as usual - the organisers are even relying on the 2G rule: only those who are vaccinated or have recovered may enter.

Also the so-called Kwartier Latäng around the Zülpicher road is to be occupied according to communication from Monday evening with a 3G access rule. The street with many pubs was always densely packed before Corona at the start of carnival and on carnival itself.

There are no plans yet for the start of carnival in Düsseldorf, a spokesman for the Düsseldorf Carnival Committee said on Tuesday. There is still some time until then, he added. In the state capital, the Hoppeditz Awakening is traditionally celebrated on Nov 11. The carnival figure then holds a satiric speech on politics.