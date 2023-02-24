Disaster warning system : “Cell Broadcast” now in operation across Germany

A Cell Broadcast displayed on a smartphone. Foto: dpa/Thomas Frey

Bonn A cellular broadcast warning system has been in operation across Germany since Thursday. The need for such a system became evident after the flooding catastrophe in July of 2021, which resulted in more than 180 fatalities.

It's a blaring sound but it could save lives: The cellular broadcast warning system has been in operation across Germany since Thursday, according to cell phone network operators. Vodafone, Telefónica (O2) and Deutsche Telekom said they were ready. "No other system reaches so many people in a danger zone in case of emergency," said Telefónica Germany CEO Markus Haas. The German Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) said it had "achieved another important step in boosting civil protection." With Cell Broadcast, cell phones receive a warning text, and there is a loud tone signaling an impending disaster.

The system sends messages to all compatible devices that are logged into a radio cell - hence the name "Cell Broadcast". The system warns of a major fire or flood, for example. The “Cell Broadcast” system is being introduced across Germany following the flooding catastrophe in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate in the summer of 2021, which resulted in more than 180 deaths. The system has long been used in other EU countries.

Signal doesn’t reach when phone is in airplane mode

It works in tandem with other sources that send out warnings, such as radio announcements or sirens mounted on buildings. With Cell Broadcast, no app needs to be installed, in contrast to the Nina and Katwarn warning apps.

What's helpful about Cell Broadcast is that a cell phone will still buzz loudly even if it's set to silent. This significantly reduces the likelihood that someone will miss the warning. However, if the cell phone is in flight mode - for example, when someone is asleep and doesn't want to be disturbed - it remains silent and doesn't receive a message either, since it is not on the network during this time. A better option would be to use sleep mode, where calls and chat messages are blocked, but the phone is connected to the network and can be reached by Cell Broadcast.

Cell phone network operators were required to implement the warning system by Thursday of this week and enable it everywhere in Germany - and they say this deadline has been met. The system was tested during a nationwide “warning day” in early December, and the telecommunications companies rated the test as successful overall.

This year, cellular network operators conducted further testing and results were collected and optimizations made, according to a Telekom spokesperson. Network operators will be reimbursed by the state for the costs of the service. The warning messages are triggered by the state authorities responsible for dealing with disaster situations.

Around three quarters of mobile devices can receive Cell Broadcast

The consumer center NRW sees Cell Broadcast in Germany as a "positive extension of the existing disaster warning system". It is important to reach as many people as possible, said consumer advocate Felix Flosbach. "With digital solutions, particular attention should be paid to broad availability for a wide range of devices."

But not all cell phones that are connected to the radio signal are reached. Older models, which seniors in particular still have, do not work; only smartphones work. And even smartphones only work if they have new software updates. According to Vodafone, around three quarters of mobile devices are capable of receiving Cell Broadcast. This means that a quarter fall through the cracks. Added to this is the fact that an estimated four percent of people in Germany do not have a cell phone.

Cell phone users should ensure their operating system is up to date

It is important that cell phone users stay up to date when it comes to operating systems. For this, Vodafone has issued an "urgent appeal": "If smartphone users do not yet have the latest versions of operating systems on their devices, they should install an appropriate software update."

Vodafone has also called on device manufacturers to improve the saving and re-displaying of alerts. During the December “warning day”, some had initially clicked away the message and had difficulty finding it again later when they wanted to read it. The manufacturers promised to improve this by making adjustments to the menu, Vodafone said.

Policymakers see the development as a positive step. "Cell Broadcast brings great additional benefits at low cost," said Maik Außendorf, a member of the Green Party in the Bundestag. But he criticizes the fact that the system has only now been introduced in Germany. "Other EU countries were much faster to get it up and running: cell broadcast should have been implemented in Germany much earlier." He says it is important that the system is secure from misuse. "If the system were to be hacked and a foreign power sent misleading messages, that could destabilize Germany in crisis situations." Fortunately, such misuse is not foreseeable at present.