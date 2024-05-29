After racism scandal on Sylt Charges filed against two entrepreneurs from Bad Honnef

Yilmaz himself is from Bad Honnef, lived here until recently and had already publicized xenophobic incidents in his home town in the past. The 22-year-old, who has since moved to another city for work, calls the incident on Sylt shocking. The suspects are young people - people, he says, who have probably experienced good coexistence in a more colorful society with and without a migration background first-hand. “It was a shock for me to see all this, although of course I know that it is happening more and more frequently. We should all have learned that we should treat each other as equals,” said Yilmaz in an interview with the General-Anzeiger.