Origin is a mystery Chemical substance discovered in the Rhine
Bad Honnef · An increased concentration of a chemical substance was detected in the Rhine near Bad Honnef at Christmas. The State Office for the Environment and Nature Conservation has issued a warning. Further water samples from Bad Godesberg are being analysed.
According to the immediate report issued on Tuesday by the State Agency for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection (Lanuv), "increased concentrations of unknown substances were measured in the Rhine near Bad Honnef in so-called twelve-hour composite samples taken at Rhine kilometre 640. The substances were identified as possibly triethylene glycol monododecyl ether according to automatic detection," the report states
According to the report, the substance is used in the cosmetics industry as a surfactant or emulsifier. According to Lanuv spokeswoman Birgit Kaiser de Garcia, the concentrations measured on 25 and 26 December (3.3 micrograms and 5.1 micrograms per litre) are very low. As the substance is used in the cosmetics industry, there is no cause for concern. However, the substance has no place in the environment. However, according to the Lanuv report, it is not possible to make a concrete statement about how toxic and dangerous the substance is for water.
Substance probably got into the water in Rhineland-Palatinate
As the water monitoring station in Bad Honnef, one of two large Lanuv water monitoring stations in North Rhine-Westphalia alongside Kleve/Bimmen, is located directly on the border with Rhineland-Palatinate, it can be assumed that the substance entered the water there. This is also confirmed by a spokesperson for the police in Duisburg, which includes the responsible water police, who were informed by the Lanuv along with the drinking water suppliers and the Düsseldorf district government as the centre of the Rhine warning service in NRW.
"As part of the Rhine warning service - the Düsseldorf district government is the warning centre for North Rhine-Westphalia - information about such pollutant findings is sent upstream so that the source can be identified and downstream so that the waterworks can prepare for the wave of pollutants," explains Vanessa Nolte, spokesperson for the Düsseldorf district government.
Bad Honnef AG, as the water supplier, has also already been informed of the measurement results. "Due to the current high water level and the associated flow velocity of the Rhine water, the increased concentration of the measured substances has no effect on our drinking water. Another control measurement will be carried out today," says BHAG spokeswoman Daniela Paffhausen.
It is not yet clear whether it is actually the substance in question. Further samples have been taken in Bad Godesberg, which may provide more concrete results. These were still pending on Wednesday afternoon.
