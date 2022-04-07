Live music, actions and atmosphere : Cherry blossom days in Bonn's Friedrichstraße have started

The Old Town presents itself in pink, the Friedrichstraße itself in white. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn Traders and innkeepers invite you to the Cherry Blossom Days in Bonn's Friedrichstraße. The former "backyard" of the city centre has become a jewel. Also thanks to the establishment of the pedestrian zone, as the interest group points out.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The Old Town presents itself in pink, the Friedrichstraße in white only a short distance away: around the town hall the buds of the cherry trees are opening these days. Reason enough for the business people and innkeepers of Friedrichstraße to invite you to the "Cherry Blossom Days“.

"Now we can once again experience this unique atmosphere between Belderberg and Kesselgasse in one of the - according to GEO magazine - top 10 pedestrian zones in Germany," Roland Goseberg, deputy chairman of the "ISG Friedrichstraße", is pleased to say. "Fittingly, after a two-year break, our Cherry Blossom Days are finally taking place again," he adds.

Promotions continue until 9 April

Until 9 April, the traders will present various promotions during their usual opening hours, there will be live music, and the innkeepers will finally serve specialities from all over the world outdoors again. After all, the past two years have not exactly been easy for the local businesses either. "But on balance, we all got through the Corona period well," says Goseberg.

For him and the traders' association, Friedrichstraße clearly stands out from other shopping arcades in the city. "Here, customers can still find many owner-managed shops that not only offer a special assortment, but also attach importance to providing the best possible advice. We know that this is exactly what many Bonn residents appreciate," says the ISG board member.

Once trams and cars ran through the street

The residents have always scored with this variety. "There have been many changes in the past that the businesses have supported and promoted," he emphasises. After all, it was not so long ago that Friedrichstraße was derisively referred to as the "backyard" of Bonn's city centre. After all, it was at the end of the fine promenade. Trams and cars drove through the narrow connection between Belderberg and Friedensplatz for decades. "Of course, there were great discussions at the time when Friedrichstraße was to be converted into a pedestrian zone. Many feared that they would lose their clientele if there were no more parking spaces in front of the door and if driving through was prohibited. Today we know that this concern was completely groundless," says Goseberg.

Those times are long gone. As the newest section of Bonn's pedestrian zone, Friedrichstraße presents itself as a chic shopping address. Fashion, exclusive furnishings, jewellery, exquisite specialities and numerous restaurants and cafés invite you to stroll, browse and linger. "In the past, there was neither quality of life nor quality of sales here. With the establishment of the pedestrian zone, change came and Friedrichstraße really blossomed."

Traders want better communication about the city's traffic plans

That is why he takes a differentiated view of the current discussion about capping the Cityring. "We are not fundamentally pessimistic about the planning. But we would have liked better communication. It should have been announced in a more long-term manner," says the deputy chairman. However: "Whether this measure had to be carried out during the closure of the Koblenz Gate is open to question," he says diplomatically. "We would appreciate it if the city and politicians would each inform us at an early stage what is happening and in which direction it will go."

In his opinion, this also means emphasising more clearly the advantages of the existing infrastructure. "Those who order online will not be re-educated. But we can advertise that there are enough parking spaces in the city centre. In addition, the special atmosphere should be emphasised. People don't just want to shop, they want a shopping experience. The city offers that in many places. And this should be pointed out confidently," says Goseberg.