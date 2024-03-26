Forecast for blossom season in the Altstadt of Bonn Cherry blossoms could be in bloom at Easter
The prognosis is gradually becoming more clear: the cherry blossom season in Bonn's Altstadt should begin soon - at Easter. What do the experts say? And what does a cherry blossom blogger from Bonn say about it?
The cherry blossom season in Bonn could start earlier this year due to the mild weather, with blooming starting as early as Easter. According to Bonn cherry blossom blogger Victoria Harlos from the Altstadt (Old Town) store Print & Paint, it could be as early as Thursday, March 28. "That would be earlier than ever before in recent years," said Harlos.The city expects the trees to bloom at the beginning of April, depending on how the weather develops. But it is difficult to make an exact forecast. According to meteorologist Karsten Brandt from Donnerwetter.de, this winter has been one of the "top five warmest winters".
And it is noticeable in the trees and plants. "We're about a month earlier than normal." Brandt also believes that the cherry blossoms will be in bloom earlier this year. Even the cold front on the weekend before Easter would not put a damper on the cherry blossoms, according to the meteorologist.Markus Radscheit, Technical Director of the Botanical Gardens in Bonn, explained to the GA that the flowering time depends on the variety of cherry blossom. In the Altstadt, for example, there are different varieties of Japanese cherry trees, which can start flowering now. On Maxstrasse, there is a type of ornamental cherry that often blooms as early as February and is already bearing its first blossoms this year.
But the famous ornamental cherries on Heerstrasse and Breite Strasse are usually the last to bloom. This normally occurs in April. "But you never know, if it's extremely warm, they might bloom as early as the end of March." Depending on how the weather develops, the city's tree experts currently expect them to bloom at the beginning of April.
Due to the expected rush of visitors, several streets in the Altstadt will be closed to traffic on the weekends in April. The city plans to install port-a-potties and extra waste bins.
(Orig text: ga/dpaTranslation: ck)