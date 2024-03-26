Forecast for blossom season in the Altstadt of Bonn Cherry blossoms could be in bloom at Easter

And it is noticeable in the trees and plants. "We're about a month earlier than normal." Brandt also believes that the cherry blossoms will be in bloom earlier this year. Even the cold front on the weekend before Easter would not put a damper on the cherry blossoms, according to the meteorologist.Markus Radscheit, Technical Director of the Botanical Gardens in Bonn, explained to the GA that the flowering time depends on the variety of cherry blossom. In the Altstadt, for example, there are different varieties of Japanese cherry trees, which can start flowering now. On Maxstrasse, there is a type of ornamental cherry that often blooms as early as February and is already bearing its first blossoms this year.