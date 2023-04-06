Events in and around Bonn Cherry blossoms, Easter fair and more: Events on the Easter weekend
Bonn · On the second weekend in April, the first cherry blossoms will be blooming, the Easter fair in Deutz combines Easter and folk festivities and the Rhenania local history society will be taking stock of Lent in the Pantheon. These and other tips for the weekend at a glance.
Under the (soon to be) sea of pink cherry blossoms, the Easter Bunny will hop its way through Bonn and the region this weekend. From the impressive production of Bach's St. John Passion to the satirical and humorous Easter special by Pause & Alich, the weekend offers events for young and old Easter fans as well as anyone who simply wants to enjoy the long weekend.
Cherry blossoms
They were originally meant to bring colour to Bonn's old town and improve the ecological situation, now they are attracting throngs of visitors: On the first warm days of April, the cherry trees in Bonn's Altstadt and on the Beuel side of the Rhine unfurl their magnificent blossoms. On this and the following two weekends in April, Breite Straße and Heerstraße (in the section between Kölnstraße and Vorgebirgsstraße) will be closed to cars from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Guided tours through the sea of blossoms and on the history of Bonn's cherry blossoms will be offered on 8 and 15 April.
- Where: Breite Straße and Heerstraße, 53111 Bonn.
- When: Saturday, 8 April and Saturday, 15 April
- Meeting point for the guided tour: Maxstraße corner Breite Straße
- Cost of the guided tour: 10 euros (concessions: 6 euros), registration at 0228/654553 or info@stattreisen-bonn.de.
Easter events
Just in time for Easter, children can go on an Easter egg hunt at the zoo and the castle, rabbits and chicks move into the Easter village at Cologne Zoo, Cologne takes a sporty approach to the holidays and the LVR Museum teaches traditional methods of colouring Easter eggs. These and other tips can be found here.
Pause & Alich – Easter Special
After a short Lent break, the Rhenania local history society returns to the Pantheon. Fritz and Hermann take stock of Lent, ask themselves whether salvation will come despite the binge eating on Good Friday and whether the egg, and whatever may be inside it, really brings peace. Songs, ideas and prejudices characterise the satirical show, which also sometimes answers questions no one has asked.
- Where: Pantheon, Siegburger Straße 42, 53229 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 8 April, 8 p.m.
- Admission: 24 euros (reduced: 20 euros), tickets available here
FLINTA*_Best Age
Between highs and lows, planning for the future and reminiscence: under the name FLINTA*_Best Age (FLINTA* stands for "women, lesbians, intersexuals, non-binary, trans and agender persons"), 43 artists present their works on the theme of "ageing".
Visitors can see a wide range of artistic techniques. Through photography, painting, installation and video, the Women's Museum celebrates the diversity of contemporary and intergenerational feminism.
- Where: Frauenmuseum, Im Krausfeld 10, 53111 Bonn
- When: 2 April to 5 November
- Admission: 6 euros ( concessions: 4.50 euros)
- Note: The Frauenmuseum is closed on Easter Monday.
Easter fair in Deutz
For nine funfair days, the banks of the Rhine in Deutz are transformed into a colourful world of pleasure. On the Ferris wheel, riders can look out over the city, the Wild Mouse awakens nostalgia and bratwurst and beer stalls provide the necessary catering. Keeping the name Osterkirmes in all honour, the Easter mass will be celebrated on Sunday at 10 a.m. on the track of the bumper car "Houseparty". Blessed Easter candles will be distributed afterwards.
- Where: Deutzer Werft, 50679 Cologne
- When: Saturday, 8 April to Saturday, 22 April
- Admission: free of charge
1920s! In the Kaleidoscope of Modernity
With its new exhibition, the Kunstmuseum promises a journey into the "Golden Twenties". The three major thematic complexes of the exhibition deal with the big city as a biotope and distorted image of modernity, new gender roles and the construction and perception of contemporary lifeworlds. Until the end of July, visitors can discover how globalisation, the desire to experiment and mechanisation influenced the world 100 years ago and what parallels we can draw to the present through the kaleidoscope of modernity.
- Where: Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn
- When: until 30 July
- Admission: 13 euros ( concessions: 6.50 euros), Happy Hour Ticket (2 hours before closing): 7 euros
- Note: The Kunstmuseum is open on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday Concert 7: St. John Passion
The story of Christ’s passion is a must at Easter. The Beethoven Orchestra will perform Bach's St. John Passion together with the Philharmonic Choir of the City of Bonn. Johann Sebastian Bach supplemented the Gospel story according to John with added texts and arranged it musically for a four-part choir, vocal soloists and an orchestra.
- Where: Bonn Opera House, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn.
- When: Friday, 7 April, 7 p.m.
- Admission: from 19.70 euros
Original text: Jasmin Kaub
Translation: Jean Lennox