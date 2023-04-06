Events in and around Bonn Cherry blossoms, Easter fair and more: Events on the Easter weekend

They were originally meant to bring colour to Bonn's old town and improve the ecological situation, now they are attracting throngs of visitors: On the first warm days of April, the cherry trees in Bonn's Altstadt and on the Beuel side of the Rhine unfurl their magnificent blossoms. On this and the following two weekends in April, Breite Straße and Heerstraße (in the section between Kölnstraße and Vorgebirgsstraße) will be closed to cars from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.