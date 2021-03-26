A sign of spring : Cherry blossoms start to bloom in the Old Town

The cherry blossom season has begun on Maxstrasse in the Old Town. Officials expect the cherry trees on Breite Strasse and Heer Strasse to bloom in April. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The city and the Botanical Gardens of Bonn expect the "great cherry blossom finale" to arrive in April. This is when the cherry blossoms will reach their peak bloom. Authorities in Bonn have decided that masks will be mandatory for visitors.

One "Prunus serrulata" is not necessarily the same as the next "Prunus serrulata". On Maxstrasse in the Old Town, the Japanese cherry trees have already begun to bloom while on other streets, the wait goes on. Because the city planted different varieties of the cherry trees in the Old Town, they do not bloom at the same time. Both the City and the Botanical Gardens believe that the 60 Japanese clove cherry varieties (Prunus serrulata Kanzan) on Heer Strasse and Breite Strasse will be at their peak sometime in April. This has always been a major attraction in past years.

The big "cherry blossom finale" (the peak bloom) is usually in mid-April, depending on the weather. Last year during the pandemic, the city initially decided to leave the cherry blossom streets open. But because of the large crowds, officials quickly erected barriers and only allowed residents to pass. This spring, the city plans to leave the streets open again, but is appealing to visitors to maintain social distancing. City authorities also approved of a requirement for visitors to wear medical masks. Deputy city spokesman Marc Hoffmann said the city expects smaller crowds this year because hardly any tourists are expected. The public order service will keep an eye on the situation.