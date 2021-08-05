COVID incidence climbs significantly : Children twelve or older can get a vaccine in Bonn starting on Saturday

Starting on Saturday, youth ages 12 to 15 can get their first vaccine at the Bonn Immunization Center in the WCCB. Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Bonn The city of Bonn is responding to the recommendation of federal and state governments and will be offering vaccines to young people aged twelve and older. On Saturdays and Wednesdays, pediatricians will advise and vaccinate the young people at the WCCB. It is not yet clear how this service will continue when the vaccination center at the WCCB closes.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The seven-day incidence has increased significantly in Bonn. On Wednesday, the value used to indicate new corona virus infections per 100,000 inhabitants was 40.3, up from 34.9 the day before. In Bonn, 177 people were considered infected on Wednesday, according to city officials.

The city attributes the higher COVID numbers in part to travelers returning from high-risk and high-incidence areas. Younger age groups, in particular, were returning by bus and had become infected while vacationing in resort areas, according to a news release. In addition, an increasing spread of the Delta variant in one’s family circles has been observed.

Pediatricians will vaccinate youth at WCCB

On Wednesday, the city announced it will offer first vaccinations for young people ages twelve and older, accompanied by a parent, at the Bonn Immunization Center at the World Conference Center (WCCB) beginning Saturday, Aug. 7. The service for twelve- to 15-year-olds will be set up every Wednesday and Saturday thereafter (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.). Pediatricians will be available at these times for informative talks with parents.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Because there are plans to close the vaccination center, second vaccinations for children over the age of twelve could be carried out by doctors in private practices, says Andrea Schulte from the city press office. At the moment, they are looking into whether the younger people can also be vaccinated during mobile campaigns.

Mobile vaccinations in Duisdorf on August 9

On Monday, Aug. 9, the city will again offer mobile vaccinations: from noon to 6 p.m., people 16 and older can receive an initial injection without an appointment at the Duisdorf District Town Hall, Villemombler Strasse 1. Minors need a written declaration of consent from their parents.