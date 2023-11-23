November 24–26 Christmas market and film festival: tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Drink the first mulled wine at the Christmas market, discover the Gaelic inspiration behind selected music by Beethoven and buy local art: Our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region at a glance.
On the last weekend in November, the first Christmas spirit will come to life, the Scottish-Gaelic film festival will be dedicated to music and the Hochstadenring will be full of art. The House of History also invites you to strengthen democracy. An overview of these and other tips for the weekend.
Christmas market
November is drawing to a close, temperatures are dropping and the Christmas season is fast approaching: time for a cup of punch and a potato pancake at Bonn's Christmas market. In addition to a wide range of culinary delights, the market also offers numerous handcrafted goods, the two-storey horse-drawn carousel is once again doing its rounds and there is a childcare programme every Friday.
Where: Bonn city centre
When: daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., closed on Sunday, 26 November (Totensonntag = Sunday before Advent on which the dead are commemorated)
Admission: free of charge
St Nicholas market in Bad Godesberg
Hot mulled wine, gingerbread hearts and handicrafts are also available further south at the St Nicholas market in Bad Godesberg. Local clubs and societies sell home-made and home-baked goods for a good cause.
Where: Bad Godesberg town centre
When: daily from 11 am to 10 pm
Admission: free of charge
FILMALBA
On four themed evenings, the Scottish-Gaelic film festival presents films, documentaries and animations in the Celtic language of Scotland. This Sunday is dedicated to music: Scottish songs by Beethoven as well as their Gaelic originals will be performed on stage in the chamber music hall of the Beethovenhaus. Afterwards, viewers will go in search of Beethoven's Scottish songs with the BBC documentary Òrain in Vienna, Bonn and the Scottish Highlands. Producers Louise Scott and Lucinda Broadbent will be present.
Where: Chamber Music Hall in the Beethoven-Haus Bonn, Bonngasse 22-24,
53111 Bonn
When: Sunday, 26 November, 6 pm
Tickets: from 22 Euro
Note: The complete programme of the Filmalba can be found here.
International Day against Violence against Women
25 November has been an international day of remembrance since 1981 and has also been recognised by the United Nations since 1999. To mark the International Day against Violence against Women, twelve new orange benches with signs offering help for victims will be added to the cityscape. The panel discussion starts at 11 a.m. at the Kreuzkirche with, among others, Mayor Katja Dörner, Superintendent Dietmar Pistorius, Ulrike Seeler (Zonta Club Bonn-Rheinaue) and Ursula Sautter (UN Women Germany). A field of 365 lights will light up Bonn's market square from 4.30 pm. The subsequent poetry slam will focus on experiences of domestic violence.
Where: Evangelische Kreuzkirche, Kaiserplatz 1, 53113 Bonn and on Bonn's market square
When: Saturday, 25 November
Admission: free of charge
Design market „Strich und Faden"
Unique postcards, flower pots, works of art and clothing from local labels, artists and start-ups will be looking for a new home on Saturday. Visitors to the artists' market won't have to miss out on cookery either.
Where: Fabrik 45, Hochstadenring 45, 53119 Bonn
When: Saturday, 25 November, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
"Democracy Gym"
Eleven media-based methods are on the Democracy Gym training programme on Sunday. The aim is to train democracy with creativity and humour. The content of the training stations includes communication on the Internet, the relevance of the Basic Law in everyday life and political participation.
Where: House of History, Willy-Brandt-Allee 14, 53113 Bonn
When: Sunday, 26 November, 1 to 4 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Open Mic Night
On Friday, self-written texts and pieces of music will find their audience on the stage at Kult41. Depending on the schedule, spontaneous performances are also possible.
Where: Kult41, Hochstadenring 41, 53119 Bonn
When: Friday, 24 November, 7 pm to 10 pm
Admission: 3 Euro
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)