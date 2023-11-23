November 24–26 Christmas market and film festival: tips for the weekend

25 November has been an international day of remembrance since 1981 and has also been recognised by the United Nations since 1999. To mark the International Day against Violence against Women, twelve new orange benches with signs offering help for victims will be added to the cityscape. The panel discussion starts at 11 a.m. at the Kreuzkirche with, among others, Mayor Katja Dörner, Superintendent Dietmar Pistorius, Ulrike Seeler (Zonta Club Bonn-Rheinaue) and Ursula Sautter (UN Women Germany). A field of 365 lights will light up Bonn's market square from 4.30 pm. The subsequent poetry slam will focus on experiences of domestic violence.