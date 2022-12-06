Threat call : Christmas markets in Düsseldorf city centre evacuated

Closed Christmas market stalls in Düsseldorf. Photo: Erich Reimann/dpa Foto: dpa/Erich Reimann

Düsseldorf Large-scale operation for the police in Düsseldorf. Due to an "abstract threat situation", the Christmas markets had to close for several hours on Monday afternoon. Then the all-clear was given.

Due to a possible threat situation, the police evacuated all Christmas markets in Düsseldorf's city centre on Monday afternoon. The mulled wine stands and stalls remained closed for several hours. It was not until around 6 p.m. that the police gave the all-clear.

There had been an "abstract threat from outside" against the markets, said a Düsseldorf police spokesman. According to information from the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, it was a threatening call to the police control centre. The police had therefore decided to close the markets as a precaution. "Security must have priority," the police spokesman said.

Roads also blocked

According to the police, the evacuation of the markets went off without a hitch. All Christmas markets in Düsseldorf's city centre and also the ice rink on the Kö were affected. In order to exclude any danger, the police also blocked all roads leading to the Christmas markets.

According to the police, there was no acute danger. Shops in the city centre - including those in the immediate vicinity of the Christmas markets - remained open. Around 6 p.m., the police lifted the closures again. Whether the stalls at the Christmas markets would open again for the remaining evening hours after the forced break was up to the operators, the police said.

The city centre was rather quiet on Monday evening because of the day of the week, but probably also because of the sleet and low temperatures.