"The Eras Tour“ Cinemas in Bonn and the region to show Taylor Swift concert film
Berlin/Bonn · Taylor Swift's current record-breaking tour will be accompanied by a concert film in cinemas in October. The film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will also be shown in Bonn and the region.
Superstar Taylor Swift has broken records with her tour. An announced concert film is now to be shown not only in the USA, but worldwide - including in Germany, the 33-year-old announced on her Instagram account on Tuesday. "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will be in cinemas from 13 October.
The film will also be shown in some cinemas in Bonn and the region. For example, the Kinopolis in Bad Godesberg, the Cineplex houses in Siegburg, Troisdorf and Euskirchen as well as the Cine 5 in Asbach and the UCI in Hürth have included the film in their programme on several days from 13 October. In Cologne, the film can be seen at the Cinedom, the Filmpalast, the Rex am Ring and the Residenz. Advance ticket sales have already started with the announcement this Tuesday.
Taylor Swift: Concerts also in Germany
The US musician has been touring since March, and next summer she will also come to Germany for some sold-out dates. "The Eras Tour" is Swift's sixth concert tour, playing current and old hits from her 17-year career. The show lasts over three hours and has a setlist of over 40 songs.
The US tour has had a major economic impact, which is reflected in unprecedented demand, according to the ticketing company Ticketmaster. According to reports such as the "Wall Street Journal", Swift's tour could become the most successful in the history of pop music.
(Original text: dpa/GA; Translation: Mareike Graepel)