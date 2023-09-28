"The Eras Tour“ Cinemas in Bonn and the region to show Taylor Swift concert film

The film will also be shown in some cinemas in Bonn and the region. For example, the Kinopolis in Bad Godesberg, the Cineplex houses in Siegburg, Troisdorf and Euskirchen as well as the Cine 5 in Asbach and the UCI in Hürth have included the film in their programme on several days from 13 October. In Cologne, the film can be seen at the Cinedom, the Filmpalast, the Rex am Ring and the Residenz. Advance ticket sales have already started with the announcement this Tuesday.