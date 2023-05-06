Colorfully decorated cinnamon rolls Cinnamood opens branch in Bonn city center

Good news for Zimtschnecke (cinnamon roll) lovers: The popular "Cinnamood" chain, which regularly causes long lines in Cologne city center, is opening its newest branch on Sternstrasse in Bonn. The opening will be celebrated on Saturday, May 13, starting at 11:30 a.m. with live music and "special free drinks." Whether the classic version with cinnamon and cream cheese topping, with fruit or in fancy, lavishly decorated variations: At the Cologne start-up, the cinnamon roll is the star.