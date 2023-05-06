Colorfully decorated cinnamon rolls Cinnamood opens branch in Bonn city center
Bonn · The Cologne-based chain "Cinnamood" already sells its colorfully decorated cinnamon rolls at seven locations in Germany, and seven more are currently being planned. Soon there will be a branch in Bonn.
Good news for Zimtschnecke (cinnamon roll) lovers: The popular "Cinnamood" chain, which regularly causes long lines in Cologne city center, is opening its newest branch on Sternstrasse in Bonn. The opening will be celebrated on Saturday, May 13, starting at 11:30 a.m. with live music and "special free drinks." Whether the classic version with cinnamon and cream cheese topping, with fruit or in fancy, lavishly decorated variations: At the Cologne start-up, the cinnamon roll is the star.
Founders Luca Breuer and Anna Schlecht say their goal is to revolutionize the cinnamon roll and take it to a new level. On Instagram, Cinnamood shared that the Bonn offshoot will be a sales-only branch and will not offer seating.
The Swedish yeast pastry is offered in three categories: As a classic "Cinnamon Roll" with cream cheese topping, as a "Fruity Roll" with fruit filling, compote or fresh fruit, and as a "Next Level Roll." These elaborately decorated rolls include flavors such as Red Velvet, Cookie Dough, Pistachio or Oreo. Vegans will also find something suitable in all categories. The founders worked out the specially created secret recipe for the fluffy dough during their downtime during the Covid pandemic.
Depending on the variety, the rolls cost between 3.90 euros and 4.90 euros. A box with four freely selectable varieties is available for 18 euros. To complement the pastries, a selection of coffee specialties from the company's own brand is offered, as well as cold drinks.
Info: Cinnamood Bonn, Sternstrasse 27, 53111 Bonn, www.cinnamood.de, opening on Saturday, May 13, 11:30 am.
(Original text: ga / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)