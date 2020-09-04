In September and November : City agrees to two Sunday shopping days in Bonn
Bonn The city announced that stores would be open for business on one Sunday in September and the other in November. Normally, shops are closed on Sundays in Germany but the special allowance is connected to events happening in Bonn on those two weekends.
In the next few months, there will be two Sundays where stores will be open for business in Bonn, one in September and the other in November. The city council reached this decision on Tuesday and passed the necessary ordinances, the city announced. According to the decision, the stores will be allowed to open on September 27 and November 8 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The openings coincide with the events "BeethovenRallye" and "Ludwig strahlt" (“Ludwig shines”), which take place on those two days and are organized by City Marketing. The corresponding hygiene plans have already been approved by the city.
On both days of the events, there will be various attractions on the five public squares of Bonn's city center, according to the City of Bonn. Exhibitions and food and drink will be offered at various locations, with a focus on the composer Ludwig van Beethoven.
Because of the corona pandemic, the city said that a large stage program will not take place. It means the event will be considerably smaller than on past shopping Sundays.
