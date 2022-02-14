District government decision : City may fell trees in Beuel to widen cycle path

The district government clears the way for the extension of the cycle path. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The cycle path in the Rheinaue in Beuel will be widened. It was announced on Sunday that the exemption from nature conservation regulations is within the law. The city plans to start cutting down the trees on Wednesday.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The district government based in Cologne has cleared the way for the expansion of a cycle path in the Rheinaue in Beuel. The authority announced on Sunday that the exemption from conservation regulations is legally compliant. The decision was made in consultation with the NRW Ministry of the Environment. The ministry had previously requested the district government to review the legal situation. The city of Bonn was informed of the decision, and for its part it announce that work on felling the trees will begin on Wednesday.

Mayor Katja Dörner was happy when she heard the news from Cologne on Sunday. She was in Berlin to take part in the election of the German President. "Expanding the cycle path in the Rheinaue Park on the right bank of the Rhine is good for climate protection, air pollution control and the mobility turnaround. We will make go beyond any legal requirements to make up for the trees that, unfortunately, have to be felled." The plan is "that for the 27 trees that have to be felled, 100 new ones will be planted, also directly on site".

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

District government gives guidance to the city

In its notification, the district government stated that after final scrutiny "the exemption compliant from both a formal and material point of view." At the same time, it gave the city instructions that are to be taken into account for the further implementation. These should "serve to further mitigate any harm done with regard to both recreational and ecological aspects." And: "The idea is that design solutions should help defuse any potential conflicts by enhancing both nature conservation and recreational functions."

The city will now examine the district government's comments, which they say also refer to additional traffic regulations for pedestrians and cyclists. In addition, traffic regulations, additional markings and signage are already being looked into. But all in all, the suggestions would not stand in the way of widening the cycle path, "as they can be implemented later or additionally without any problems", the city said in its statement.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Bike path in the Rheinaue: New trees can’t be compared with old ones

But the district government’s assessment of the situation is not only positive. One negative aspect was that although the project would not fundamentally change the park character of the Rheinaue, "it would take years for the newly planted trees to fulfil similar ecological, climatic and landscape-forming functions as the old ones". In addition, in individual cases there were technical - "so far unresolved - concerns, deficiencies in the justification, different assessments and counterarguments.” However, these were "not as weighty as the arguments for an exemption". The decision to make an exemption from environmental regulations was considered in conformity with the law.

From the point of view of the supporters of the expansion project, Tobias Mandt, spokesperson for the Initiative Radentscheid Bonn, expressed his approval of the district government's decision. "We are pleased that the bike path can now be widened. The audit has confirmed that the planning was solid and reason has triumphed," said Mandt. Talking on behalf of the "Schäl Sick macht mobil" initiative, Cordula Dienst disagreed. The group is opposing the current plans. "We are sad that 27 trees will now actually be chopped down and landscape protection will fall by the wayside," she said. The widening of the bike path is now being pushed through by the city "without dialogue, without responding to the interests of thousands of citizens," she complained. "It was also hard to expect that an authority that approved the permits for the individual sections of the project in each case would then take a stand against it," she said.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

When asked, she confirmed that the initiative "Schäl Sick macht mobil" would continue to campaign for the preservation of the trees and against the plans, for example as it did on Monday morning last week, when some 30 demonstrators had gathered in the Rheinaue in Beuel.

The wait is over

The decision puts an end to the wait for the outcome of the review. The district government had asked the city to suspend the planned felling of 27 trees in the Rheinaue in Beuel for the time being, as communicated by the authority last Monday evening. This request was upheld until Sunday, 13 February. During the special meeting of the Beuel district council last Friday, Helmut Wiesner, the city's building inspector, emphasised that there had been no "clear instruction". Actually, the city had planned to have the trees felled as of last Monday. In the meantime, the city would have gone against an order of the NRW Ministry of the Environment.

Previously, there had been a power struggle between the NRW Environment Ministry and the city of Bonn. Guido Déus, a CDU member of the state parliament, had asked NRW Environment Minister Ursula Heinen-Esser (CDU) to stop the felling required for the construction of the cycle path until the state parliament's petitions committee had decided on the merits of the case. Subsequently, Heinen-Esser had instructed the district government to stop the felling planned for last Monday for the time being. In addition, the Ministry had requested the district government to supplement the explanations on the substantive legality and expediency of the nature conservation exemption by 8 February.

Von Rajkumar Mukherjee