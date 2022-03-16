Rats at the Central Station : City of Bonn also wants to tackle rat plague digitally

This tree near the north subway of the Bonn railway station shows traces of rat populations. Unknown persons have also laid out food. Foto: Helge Matthiesen

Bonn Rats continue to cause trouble and disgust around Bonn's main railway station. The city wants to use digital means to track the animals' paths. At the centre of the infestation is the abandoned car park property, which is to be sold.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The signs are hard to miss. Holes criss-cross flower beds and the ground around trees and on embankments. In addition to actual encounters by day and night, the surroundings of Bonn's main railway station also hold many a trace of the presence of rats. Especially in the area of the north subway, the animals' burrows are currently clearly visible. The problem is anything but new. Because there are different authorities responsible in the rodents' "field of activity", the procedure is not without problems, but all those involved want to act together.

The city of Bonn, Deutsche Bahn and the project developer GBI Holding AG as the owner of the demolished multi-storey car park refer to measures in the fight against the pests, which seem to have no fear of contact with humans in the urban space. "The station and platforms show little population in terms of rats," says a railway spokesperson. Bait stations remain relatively untouched. Additional bait stations will be placed on the railway side at the height of the hedge on platform 1 and the bicycle parking area there. All partners involved in the project will work together to reduce the population.

Car park owner commissions railway to combat the problem

A spokesperson for GBI Holding AG points out that, as the owner of the multi-storey car park, they signed a contract with Deutsche Bahn to combat the problem in autumn 2021, "so that they take over the corresponding controls and measures on behalf of the company. This cooperation makes sense, since Deutsche Bahn takes care of the issue of cleanliness in this area of the city anyway and also takes action with regard to rats."

"From our point of view, the multi-storey car park remains a main problem point in this regard," the Deutsche Bahn spokesperson further explains. "The bait stations set up in these areas continue to show massive infestations. In our view, the multi-storey car park is not sufficiently secured against third parties entering. Massive infestations continue to be found in the car park area." In other words, as in the past, rubbish thrown or deliberately dumped there is apparently attracting the animals on a larger scale.

Almost in passing, the GBI informs us that after years of vacancy, they no longer want to demolish and rebuild the multi-storey car park themselves. "The GBI is currently in the process of selling the property to a pure car park operator," the spokesperson explains. "For this to be possible, demolition permission from the Federal Railway Authority is required. When this will be granted is not foreseeable at the moment.“

City wants to track rats with digital tools

A spokesperson for the administration stresses that the city has intensified the control of rats since the end of 2021, including underground. "The city is currently planning to use bait boxes with which digital monitoring is possible. This will make it easier to track the number of animals in the future.“

The administration spokesperson also points to the fact that there is "a large food supply in the area around the station due to improper waste disposal." In order to improve the waste situation, the city is working on a solution together with the operators of food shops and restaurateurs.

The nests and burrows of the animals, on the other hand, could only be removed by structural measures, the administration explains. Drastic measures with poison would be prohibited by animal protection laws. Where possible, the city has already taken action with structural measures in the past. This would therefore also require a generous replacement of the soil around the trees and on the embankment in the area of the north subway.

(Original text: Alexander Barth; translation: Mareike Graepel)