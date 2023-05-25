Who is allowed to use this? City of Bonn causes confusion with cycle path marking

And there probably won't be, says Christiane Henk. She is the chairperson of the school council and organises the pilot service. She says it is hard enough to get two people to look after a zebra crossing. "It can't be right that the children have to cross Grootestraße twice," says Henk about the new regulation that is now supposedly in place. Lazarenko agrees, saying, "It's not about the few extra steps, it's about the school route becoming more dangerous." The situation as it is at the moment is very misleading, the mother thinks - not only for children but also for adults.