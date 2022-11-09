A dilapidated monument : City of Bonn closes pool in Frankenbad

According to the city, the sports and multi-purpose pools can still be used. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn After a burst pipe, the training pool is closed for the time being. This mainly affects schools and clubs that give swimming lessons there. It has been clear for years how dilapidated the Frankenbad is - but a renovation is still a long way off.

Due to a burst pipe, the city has had to close the teaching pool in the Frankenbad for the time being. This was announced by the press office on Tuesday. As soon as the repair is completed, the city will inform the public. The office did not say how long the repairs would last. The sports and multi-purpose pools can still be used.

The listed indoor pool in the Nordstadt plays an important role for swimming lessons in Bonn. The schools and clubs concerned have already been informed by the sports and baths office, the press office explained. The Friesdorf open-air swimming pool, where an airdome was previously used for the winter season, is also currently not available for school swimming due to damage to the pool.

Renovation needs not yet precisely determined

The administration recently estimated the need for renovation of the Frankenbad's technical facilities and buildings at around 34 million euros. Originally, the renovation was to start in 2025 at the latest. So far, however, there has not even been a precise examination of the building's condition, which the city justifies with a lack of staff. A decision-making plan for the refurbishment is not expected until 2025 at the earliest. Before then, a total takeover bidder is to build an interim pool on the throwing meadow at the North Sports Park. However, this contract has not yet been awarded.

Original text: Andreas Baumann