Event in the old town : City of Bonn does not rule out closures during the cherry blossom season

There could be restrictions during the cherry blossom this year as well. Photo: Meike Böschemeyer Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn The City of Bonn is preparing for crowds of visitors during the cherry blossom season and does not rule out restrictions in the Old Town. The felled trees are to be replanted as soon as possible.

The city administration is preparing for a possible rush of visitors during the cherry blossom season in the Old Town and, according to its own information, does not rule out closures. In its meeting on Wednesday, the crisis management team also decided to forego tourism marketing this year due to Corona.

According to a press release from the city, the administration expects numerous visitors. For them, toilet cabins are to be installed at various locations in the old town, which are also to be accessible without barriers. Signs will be erected in the affected areas as "traffic-steering measures". In addition, there will be a "no through" sign for coaches in the area of Kölnstraße/corner of Heerstraße. If the crowds in the streets become too great, there could be temporary closures. After the Old Town had to be completely closed to visitors in 2020 due to the Corona pandemic and a mask requirement was in place in the streets in 2021, the further development of the situation and the legal framework conditions must be observed before the cherry blossom in 2022, explains the city. A renewed obligation to wear masks cannot be ruled out.

Currently, eleven cherry trees are missing in the area of the old town, according to the administration. As reported, some of them were felled at the beginning of the year because they had already died. According to the city, "prompt replanting" is planned. However, these are not planned until the 2022/2023 planting season.

Information on the cherry blossom in Bonn is available on the internet at www.bonn.de/kirschbluete.

Original text: ga