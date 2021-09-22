Current Corona situation : City of Bonn introduces lollipop PCR testing in daycare centres

Lollipop tests in kindergartens now too. Foto: dpa/Monika Skolimowska

The city of Bonn now also uses pool tests in daycare centres. The procedure has so far only been used in elementary schools. The incidence in Bonn has decreased. Here are the latest developments.

Children attending daycare centers in Bonn will be tested for Corona virus twice a week in their daycare group starting Monday, September 27, 2021, using a "PCR lollipop test," a simple saliva test.

This was announced by the city of Bonn in a press release. The pool testing procedure is currently being used in elementary schools throughout NRW. The test sticks of the children are collected and evaluated in groups in a laboratory. If a "pool", i.e. the test sticks of a group, is positive, all children of this group must later take an individual test.

"I am pleased that we in Bonn can now offer the easy-to-use lollipop test to all daycare children," said Mayor Katja Dörner. According to Dörner, the lollipop test will help to better contain the incidence of infection.

According to the current Corona Care Ordinance, in the event of an infection in a daycare centre, all children and non-immunized employees must be tested three times a week unless they participate in regular PCR pool testing. In this respect, pool testing in daycare centres is also a relief in the event of an infection.

Incidence value in Bonn continues to drop significantly

In Bonn, the incidence rate continued to drop significantly on Tuesday. As the city announced on its homepage, the seven-day incidence is 91.7. On Monday, the value was 118.6. 303 people have been newly infected with the coronavirus in the last seven days. Thus, 595 people are currently considered infected in the federal city.