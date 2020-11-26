Complaints about long-term parkers : City of Bonn introduces resident parking in the Weststadt

Residents' parking will soon be available in the Weststadt district of Bonn (symbolic picture). Photo: dpa/Axel Heimken Foto: dpa/Axel Heimken

Bonn In the past, several residents of Weststadt complained about blocked parking spaces in front of their houses. Commuters must now look for alternatives.

The city of Bonn is expected to introduce residents' parking in the Weststadt at the beginning of December. In doing so, the administration is following the wishes of the residents, who had complained that commuters and university employees were blocking the parking spaces.

According to the city, in the residential area between Endenicher Straße and Endenicher Allee between the A565 motorway and Wittelsbacherring, in future it will only be possible to park in about half of the public car parks with a residents' card. The regulation also applies to Endenicher Allee in the section between Haydnstraße and Schubertstraße.

The aim of the new scheme is to keep away long-term parkers who do not live in the area and to improve the parking situation for residents, the city authorities stated in their communication. On 3 September 2019, the Bonn district council had initially decided to introduce resident parking in the Musikerviertel. On 6 October this year, it followed numerous citizens' motions calling for an extension.

The university can understand the decision. "Our mobility concept coordinated with the city aims to reduce car traffic anyway," explains Andreas Archut, press spokesman of the university. On the Poppelsdorf campus, there would also be numerous free parking spaces for university employees. A permanent parking permit costs 18 Euro per month.

The new regulation applies on several streets

The new scheme in the West City applies to the following streets: Haydnstraße, Lisztstraße, Rottenburgstraße, Händelstraße, Humboldtstraße, Malteserstraße, Richard-Wagner-Straße, Wesendonckstraße, Rheinbacher Straße, Neuenahrer Straße, Kaufmannstraße, Zülpicher Straße, Schubertstraße and the Endenicher Alle (in the section from Haydnstraße to Schubertstraße). According to the city, the other half of the parking spaces in the Weststadt are signposted with a parking disc regulation sign. In future, it will be possible to park there for up to two hours from Monday to Friday between 8 am and 6 pm with a parking disc.

Residents can apply for a resident parking permit at the city's registration office or online at www.service.bonn.de. It costs 15 Euro for six months, 30 Euro for one year and 55 Euro for two years.