Current Corona situation : City of Bonn recommends PCR test after entry from variant areas

The city of Bonn has issued a recommendation for travelers returning to the city and those entering from so-called Corona variant areas. Foto: dpa/Sina Schuldt

Bonn The Robert Koch Institute has registered 212 new infections nationwide. The federal government also rejects penalties for skipped vaccination appointments.

Federal government does not plan penalties for skipped vaccination appointments

The federal government has rejected calls for fines for missed and previously uncancelled appointments for Corona vaccination. The federal government has no plans for fines, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday in Berlin. At the same time, he appealed to cancel a vaccination appointment if one could not or did not want to keep it or had a vaccination appointment elsewhere. Canceling makes it possible for others to get an appointment and makes it easier for staff at vaccination centers and practices to plan, Seibert said.

The federal government also was cautious about calls to lift all restrictions on vaccinated people as an incentive for immunization. The health ministry spokeswoman referred to a statement by Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), according to which this would be possible as soon as everyone in the population had received a vaccination offer. This is currently not yet the case.

City of Bonn issues recommendation for those entering from variant areas

In a press release, the city of Bonn has issued a recommendation for travelers returning to the city and those entering from so-called Corona variant areas. Thus, the city recommends that persons coming from a variant area should take a PCR test after the mandatory 14-day quarantine. The costs for this are covered by the city of Bonn.

Current virus variant areas are, among others, Great Britain, Portugal and Russia, where the delta variant of the coronavirus dominates.Currently, about 10 travelers returning from variant areas come to Bonn daily.

Stiko refrains from general vaccination recommendation for children 12 years and older

Despite calls from politicians for a general corona vaccination recommendation for children and adolescents aged 12 years and older, the Standing Commission on Vaccination (Stiko) is sticking to its cautious course. The committee takes "the various demands of politics" very well, explained Stiko member Martin Terhardt on Monday at the request of dpa. "We continue to feel committed to our mission as an independent honorary commission for the evidence-based development of vaccination recommendations."

The Stiko monitors the data situation on a daily basis and will "certainly react quickly, especially on this topic," if there are significant changes, Terhardt emphasized. However, the data available so far did not yet provide sufficient evidence for the safety of the vaccine in the age group. On RBB-Inforadio, Terhardt had said on Friday, "It always appalls me how politics rushes ahead and rather ignores scientific data."

Norway vacation for Germans possible again

German tourists can travel on vacation to Norway again since Monday. The country is aligned from now on with the traffic light system of the European Union for the categorization of the infection danger. The Federal Republic has thus been classified as "green", as have a number of other EU states, which means that people from these states may enter the country without having to go into quarantine. However, everyone entering the country, with the exception of those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered, must fill out an entry declaration form and undergo a rapid test for the coronavirus at the border. Until now, Norway had much stricter entry rules than other European countries.