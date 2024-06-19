Crime and rubbish are a problem City of Bonn wants to be safer and cleaner

■ The city estimates the costs at 87,000 Euro in 2024, around one million Euro for 2025 and around 1.5 million Euro from 2026. This includes ten positions for the patrol service, four for the waste investigation service, four for the fines office, one for administrative tasks and one head of the traffic field service. To date, the municipal police service has 105 posts, but not all of them are filled. In addition, 300,000 Euro per year are budgeted for material costs, which will also be used to pay for the speed camera and old town guide pilot projects. "We assume that around 80 per cent of the costs can be refinanced," says Bockshecker.