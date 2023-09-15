Applications for citizenship are piling up City of Bonn wants to hire five new staff for the immigration office
Bonn · The city of Bonn wants to create five new positions for the immigration office. According to the city administration, the applications for those who want to become citizens of Germany are piling up.
The city wants to create five new positions in the Ausländeramt (Immigration Office), a move they see as urgently necessary. It comes because of the strong increase in demand and in preparation for the amendment of the (German) citizenship law. Policymakers are expected to decide on the proposal for the five new positions this Thursday in the main committee meeting and a week later in the city council meeting.
New positions would include a team leader (grade A 11) and four clerks (A 10), all dedicated to applications for citizen naturalization. The added jobs would cost the city 101,215 euros this year. Going forward from 2024 to 2027, it would be an average of 435,271 euros per year.
"Bonn as an international city has a large number of people with non-German citizenship who are interested in naturalization" and who meet the legal requirements, reported the city administration.
There has also been a huge increase in the number of refugees who have gone through an asylum process and now live in Bonn with a residence permit, opening a path to naturalization. This includes around 10,000 people. The number of staff currently working at the Bonn Immigration Office is no longer sufficient for advising applicants and processing naturalization applications, everything takes a year now. The employees are overworked and applicants are frustrated.
Preparations are currently underway to launch an online application for naturalization. Interested parties can use a so-called quick check to get an idea of the likelihood of success of a petition for naturalization and also submit it - this will result in even more administrative work in just a short time. The city expects more applications because of the new citizenship law, which shortens considerably the necessary period of residence in Germany before naturalization.
According to the city administration, nine processing centers are needed to reduce existing backlogs. Around 1,200 applications are currently being processed, and the same number of applications are still pending. As well, there are around 2,500 requests for consultation still pending. Due to budget restraints, it could be that only four positions are created at first and then one will keep an eye on how things develop. The costs are offset by revenues of 255 euros for each naturalization. The refinancing rate is 60 percent, according to the city.
