Current Corona situation : City of Bonn wants to keep shops open despite high incidence

According to the city, the state of NRW will probably determine on Tuesday that Bonn will implement the emergency brake. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The incidence value in Bonn is above 100 for the third day in a row, therefore Bonn now falls under the emergency brake regulation. More Corona cases have again been registered throughout Germany.

According to the city, the state of NRW will probably determine on Tuesday that Bonn will implement the emergency brake. The city would then immediately apply for citizens to continue to be able to go to shops, for non-daily needs, to museums or libraries, subject to conditions and after registration, if the negative test is made on a daily basis. This was explained by Mayor Katja Dörner on Monday.

It is expected that from Thursday - before the Easter holidays - the relaxation will take effect, provided that the state agrees. With 161 possibilities, there are enough test options in Bonn.

In implementing the test option, the city of Bonn is counting on a regional solution. Therefore, talks are still taking place with the cities of Cologne and Leverkusen as well as the districts in the region. "We want to avoid shopping tourism," explains the Lord Mayor.

According to the Corona Protection Ordinance, a prerequisite for the test option is a sufficient test infrastructure.

Bonn wants to keep shops open despite high incidence

For three days in a row, the incidence value in Bonn has been above 100. "A serious, critical situation," says Lord Mayor Katja Dörner. That is why Bonn now falls under the emergency brake regulation.

Bonn is thus included in the state's general decree. For this reason, relaxations of the last few weeks have to be withdrawn. This would apply to museums or shopping with an appointment. According to Dörner, Bonn will propose to the state to make use of the exemption and to relax the emergency brake by allowing negatively tested people to go shopping with an appointment or to visit museums. However, the state must agree to this. The city has not yet applied for this.

According to Dörner, further openings are not advisable.

(Original text: GA, Translation: Mareike Graepel)