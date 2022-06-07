Person in domestic isolation : City reports first case of monkeypox in Bonn

The first case of monkeypox was confirmed in Bonn on Saturday. Foto: dpa/Carlos Luján

Bonn The first case of monkeypox was registered in Bonn over the Whitsun weekend. The affected person is in domestic isolation.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The first confirmed case of monkeypox has been registered in Bonn. This was announced by the city on Monday. The positive result of the examination was sent to the public health department on Saturday evening.

The person concerned had returned from a trip abroad and had contacted a hospital in Bonn on Thursday due to symptoms, the statement said. The virological examination for orthopox viruses was finally positive.

Because the person had already isolated himself at home since the onset of his symptoms, no close contacts were known. The health department is in daily contact with the person, who is "doing well so far". For reasons of data protection, the city did not provide further details about the person.