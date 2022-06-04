Reception capacities in Bonn exhausted : City sends new arrivals from Ukraine on to Bochum

Some Ukrainians have been housed in the King Fahd Academy in Pennenfeld. Foto: Maximilian Mühlens

Bonn The city of Bonn now only accepts new refugees from Ukraine in exceptional cases. There is already a shortage of around 1700 places in flats and shelters. The Arnsberg district government is taking over the distribution in NRW.

There are still between 20 and 30 people a day arriving in Bonn after having fled the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. These new arrivals are now being moved on to the state shelter in Bochum, the city of Bonn announced on Friday. From there, the Arnsberg district government will take over the equal distribution to the municipalities in NRW. This is tantamount to an admission stop for Bonn, even if the city does not word it that way.

The current regulation does not mean that no more refugees from Ukraine can come to Bonn. Exceptions are possible in individual cases, for example for family reunification. But the administration now wants to concentrate on taking care of the refugees already living in Bonn as well as possible.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure that the more than 4,000 people - about half of them children and young people - are doing well in our city and can find some peace," said Lord Mayor Katja Dörner. "This is a feat of strength for everyone involved: The people receive accommodation, are provided for and looked after, children and young people are accepted in day-care centres and schools, numerous integration institutions and associations are committed to integrating the refugees."

City of Bonn has more than fulfilled its reception quota

According to the press office, forwarding new arrivals to the NRW initial reception centre in Bochum until further notice has been coordinated with the district government of Arnsberg. The district government is responsible for the distribution of refugees from all countries of origin throughout the federal state. According to the most recent distribution statistics of 29 May, the city of Bonn has already fulfilled 141.4 per cent of its quota, making it one of the top performers in NRW. By comparison, there are municipalities with an admission quota of less than 30 per cent.

The city is currently trying to find other accommodation for the more than 1100 Ukrainians who are staying in hotels. "In addition, we must always be prepared and have municipal places to stay for the almost 600 individuals who have been accommodated privately so far," says Carolin Krause, head of the social affairs department.

More places planned in municipal accommodation

According to the city, 4115 refugees from Ukraine had registered by Thursday. The administration has accommodated 2367 of them - 475 in municipal accommodation, 183 in flats, 1126 in hotels and 583 privately. Due to the tight housing situation, the city is now expanding its accommodation. From Wednesday, 8 June, the first individuals will move into the new accommodation Mallwitzstraße 2-4 in Bad Godesberg. As reported, the city has prepared the building for up to 120 people. In the former Chamber of Agriculture in Beuel, the capacity will be increased to 300 places; 223 people already live there. The city announces that another larger accommodation will be added soon.

"Finding flats and suitable premises remains one of the biggest challenges," says the press office. For this reason, the Municipal Facility Management Bonn is continuing to examine a number properties at full speed and is in contact with numerous landlords in order to rent living space for refugees quickly and unbureaucratically at prices in accordance with the rent index.

Demand for school places is also increasing

The City of Bonn is also creating childcare places that are connected to large accommodations. The state of NRW, for example, promotes parent-child groups or playgroups. Currently, an offer is being prepared in the former Chamber of Agriculture; an educator from Ukraine is taking over the pedagogical care. A total of 730 schoolchildren from Ukraine are distributed among different types of schools in Bonn. Here, too, the trend is rising.