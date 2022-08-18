Letter of confession found : Climate activists let air out of tyres of SUVs in Bonn

The symbolic image shows a car tyre. Photo: dpa-tmn/Markus Scholz Foto: dpa-tmn/Markus Scholz

Bonn Several SUVs had their tyres deflated in Bonn on Wednesday night. The police reported four charges in the morning. A climate activist group declared that they had even let the air out of the tyres of 25 SUVs.

Unknown persons let the air out of the tyres of several SUVs in Bonn on Wednesday night. As the Bonn police announced on Wednesday upon request, four reports had been taken up by then, in Beuel-Mitte, Gronau and Limperich. On Twitter, the climate activist group The Tyre Extinguishers reported that they had let the air out of the tyres of 25 SUVs in Bonn and left confession letters there.

An image of the letter on the activists' channel shows a flyer with the headline "Attention - your gas guzzlers are killing". The letter, which refers to the consequences of climate change, goes on to say: "We need immediate action to reduce emissions right now. We are taking action into our own hands because our governments and politicians are doing nothing."

Is the action punishable by law? "If such a case is reported, it will be investigated on suspicion of damage to property," said Simon Rott, spokesman for the Bonn police. "In individual cases, it must then be examined whether the action caused damage to the tyre, rim or bodywork."