Extinction Rebellion and Last Generation Climate activists stick posters on Bonn buildings
Bonn · Extinction Rebellion, Scientist Rebellion and Letzte Generation (Last Generation) stuck posters on several buildings in Bonn on Monday. Their demand: Politicians must do more for biodiversity.
At the start of this year's conference of the World Biodiversity Council IPBES in Bonn, members of Last Generation, Extinction Rebellion and Scientist Rebellion went out to raise awareness for their demands. Early on Monday morning, they marched from Bonn's main train station towards the World Conference Center (WCCB) and pasted posters on several buildings, including Deutsche Bank. The police have not yet received any formal complaints. A possible criminal offence could be damage to property.
It is no coincidence that Bonn was chosen for the campaign: thanks to the United Nations, the World Biodiversity Council is based in Bonn and will meet there from 28 August to 2 September. "It is as important as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in providing scientific advice to political decision-makers on the protection of nature and biodiversity," says Luis Pauly of Scientist Rebellion.
Referring to the climate crisis, he justifies the placarding by saying that politicians should take immediate action to "preserve our own livelihoods for ourselves and future generations". Instead of doing this, he says the government is standing idly by "as habitats are destroyed, the climate is further heated up and animal and plant species are wiped out forever for the sake of increasing profits for a few large corporations".
World Biodiversity Council in Bonn since 2014
The Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) was established in April 2012 and is an independent intergovernmental body open to all members of the United Nations. IPBES was officially launched in July 2014 at the UN Campus in Bonn. As relevant as the reports and reminders of the World Biodervisity Council are, the body itself is still largely unknown to the general public.
Unlike the IPPS, which is based in Geneva, the World Biodiversity Council is only just gaining public prominence. Both bodies stemmed from the United Nations, specifically from the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), but work independently of government intervention. Their task is to develop and communicate the latest scientific findings so that policymakers can formulate strategies and make decisions. IPBES and IPCC are thus something like global scientific advisory councils.
"Biodiversity from terrestrial, marine, coastal, and inland water ecosystems provides the basis for ecosystems and the services they provide that underpin human well-being," says the United Nations. However, biodiversity and ecosystem services are declining at an unprecedented rate. Appropriate local, national and international approaches need to be adopted and implemented to address this challenge.
(Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach; Translation: Jean Lennox)