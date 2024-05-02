Open again Climbing forest at Hardtbergbad in Bonn offers many new features

Climbing in the Hardtbergbad:

The climbing forest at the Hardtbergbad is now open. Outside of school holidays, you can climb there on Fridays from 12 noon to 7 pm and on weekends and public holidays from 10 am to 7 pm. During the holidays, the forest is also open on Wednesdays and Thursdays. School classes and other groups as well as children's birthday parties can be booked by appointment. Adults pay 25 Euro, concessions 22 Euro, children and young people aged 6 to 17 18 Euro. Non-climbers are admitted for 5 Euro. Family tickets cost 70 Euro. Information and bookings at www.kletterwald-bonn.de.

The Boulders Habitat climbing centre has been open at Siemensstraße 20 since 2014. In Beuel, the company offers climbing for children at Paulusstraße 22a. More information at www.bouldershabitat.de.