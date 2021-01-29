Extensive remodeling planned : Clothing retailer to move into former Karstadt building in Bonn

A new tenant has been found for the former Karstadt building in Bonn city center. Foto: Matthias Kehrein

Bonn The owner of the former Karstadt building in Bonn has found a new tenant. A clothing retailer is to move in there in 2022. Extensive remodeling work is planned before the new tenant moves in.

The former Karstadt building in Bonn has found a new tenant. As Aachener Grundvermögen, the landlord of the building, announced on Friday morning, negotiations with a large apparel retailer have been successful. The tenant has signed a long-term lease for around 7,500 square square meters of space on the first and second floors.

The real estate group is not yet providing any information on the new tenant. One reason is that extensive remodeling will be necessary before moving in, said spokeswoman Sonja Nees when asked. But the renovations and conversion require approval in advance and Aachener Grundvermögen, as the owner of the property, is in talks with the Bonn Department of Building Inspection.

Aldi and DM stores are to remain in the basement

In the current situation with Bonn in another lockdown, this new lease is a strong signal for the brick-and-mortar retail trade and Bonn's city center, reported Managing Director Frank Wenzel. "Now it's a matter of obtaining the permits required for the conversion as well as the facade design in order to facilitate the tenant's move-in.”

The Aldi and DM stores in the basement are to remain in place according to the company's long term plans. Both stores will be able to stay open for business during the conversion and remodeling work.

The work is expected to be completed by 2022 and the new tenant could then be ready for business sometime in 2022.

Orig. text: Andreas Dyck