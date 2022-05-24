New problems due to new traffic routing : Coach gets stuck on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn

A coach with Dutch licence plates gets stuck on Fritz-Schroeder Ufer. Foto: Privat

Bonn The new traffic routing on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn's city centre is causing some problems for coaches. The city points out that this is an interim phase and announces changes.

More problems are apparently brewing on the banks of the Rhine: After the closure of the northern Uferstraße, long traffic jams formed daily on the diversion route between Zweite Fährgasse and Rheingasse, coaches now have problems in this area from time to time. Most recently, according to a resident, a coach got so stuck at the corner of Rosental/Am Schänzchen that it could neither go forward nor backwards.

"It's an outrage what the people in the town hall have come up with with the new Bonn traffic management system," the lady complained to the GA by e-mail. She also criticised the lack of a sign for coaches, which used to be able to park in front of the Beethovenhalle, that this is no longer possible there.

Transitional phase leads to problems

In response to a GA enquiry with the City of Bonn, Deputy City Spokesman Marc Hoffmann explained: "First of all, I would like to point out that we are in an interim phase on the banks of the Rhine. Problems currently occurring are due to this transitional period until all measures are fully implemented." This interim phase had also been the reason for the bus getting stuck in the Rosental/Rheinufer area. "The bus apparently did not have enough space to drive along the road in front of the residential buildings into Wachsbleiche. In future there will be more space there," Hoffmann said.

Another problem is that buses are currently parked illegally on the banks of the Rhine, between Theaterstraße and Wachsbleiche or Rosental. The city administration will therefore take a closer look at the situation in the coming days.

City applies markings on the roadways

As reported, the City of Bonn intends to apply appropriate markings and erect traffic signs between Rheingasse and Rosental starting this Monday. In addition, the guard rails for the separate bike lane are still missing – the so-called Protected Bike Lane - between Rheingasse and Josefstraße and these are to be installed. Hoffmann: "This remaining work will not lead to any significant traffic disruptions."

The final construction measures on the northern bank of the Rhine are to be implemented after the completion of the construction site at Koblenzer Tor. This is expected to be from mid-July. "These will be bollards at the intersections with Theaterstraße and Wachsbleiche, which will prevent vehicle traffic below the Beethovenhalle," Hoffmann explained.

Places for coaches are planned in front of the new hotel between Theaterstraße and An der Windmühle as well as in the area of Fritz-Schroeder-Ufer, at the opera and in the area of Erste Fährgasse. Taxis would basically reach the Rhine embankment like all other traffic. Passengers can be picked up and dropped off. A taxi rank for two vehicles is planned at the Opera House.

150 parking spaces eliminated

In connection with the traffic-calming measures on the Brassertufer, about 150 parking spaces had been eliminated on the embankment and a one-way route for cars had been implemented at the corner of Brassertufer/Rheingasse. As the Bonn Taxi Cooperative told the GA, the city had taken away all four parking spaces on the Brassertufer below the opera house from the taxis as a result, in order to designate this area as a parking space for coaches. The taxi drivers call this station Wasserbahnhof. They not only pick up passengers from there who come from the ships or the opera, but also serve large parts of Südstadt, as cooperative director Georgios Avgoustis said. An adequate replacement is needed quickly.

Original text: Lisa Inhoffen and Philipp Königs