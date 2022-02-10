Vaccinated and tested for carnival : Cologne declares entire city area a customs zone

Spectators celebrate the performing band. Foto: dpa/Henning Kaiser

Cologne In Cologne, only vaccinated party-goers with an additional negative test or booster vaccination are to be allowed to celebrate carnival. The entire city area is to be declared a customs zone.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

In Cologne, only vaccinated party-goers with an additional negative test or booster vaccination are to be allowed to celebrate carnival. The entire city area is to be declared a "customs zone", said city director Andrea Blome on Wednesday. As a result, the 2G-plus rule will apply throughout Cologne on Carnival days.

"Carnival in Cologne is a decentralised festival," Blome said. Therefore, it is not possible to limit the increased protection measures to only a few places. This explicitly does not mean that the entire city will be designated as a party zone.

Compliance with the rules is to be monitored on a random basis. The 2G-plus rule does not apply to "residents, business people, employees in the various companies", said Blome. But it does apply to everyone who wants to celebrate carnival in Cologne. "You can usually recognise them by their outfit.“

With the new Corona Protection Ordinance, the state government had given the cities the possibility to designate "customs zones". In these areas, the 2G-plus rule applies. Basic immunised persons need a current negative test or a booster vaccination. For celebrations that take place indoors in these so-called customs zones, boostered people also need a current rapid test.