Carnival Cologne expects massive crowds for 11/11

With 1,000 police officers, 180 public order officers and more than 1,000 private security staff, the city of Cologne wants to control the crowd of visitors it is expecting for the carnival kick-off on 11/11 (November 11 is the kick-off to carnival season). As the day falls on a Saturday this year, a mass influx of partygoers is expected. According to the city, the number of carnival revelers has already "increased exponentially" in recent years.