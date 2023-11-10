Carnival Cologne expects massive crowds for 11/11
Cologne/Düsseldorf. · The start of the carnival season is always a challenge for Cologne, because lots of revelers flock to the city. This year, 11/11 falls on a Saturday so it could be especially busy.
With 1,000 police officers, 180 public order officers and more than 1,000 private security staff, the city of Cologne wants to control the crowd of visitors it is expecting for the carnival kick-off on 11/11 (November 11 is the kick-off to carnival season). As the day falls on a Saturday this year, a mass influx of partygoers is expected. According to the city, the number of carnival revelers has already "increased exponentially" in recent years.
The focus of the celebrations is no longer the old town as it used to be; instead, most visitors head for the area around Zülpicher Strasse, the so-called "Kwartier Latäng". With its many bars and pubs, the student district has long been a mega hotspot that attracts many partygoers from out of town, even on normal weekends.
During carnival, excessive alcohol consumption regularly leads to enormous crowds and unwanted side effects that irritate residents. This time around, urinating in public is punishable by fines of up to 200 euros.
A particular challenge this year is the fact that Cologne's largest synagogue is located in that district. In view of the many anti-Semitic crimes since the terrorist attacks on Israel, it will be cordoned off and secured. The police are appealing to all those celebrating to adapt their costumes to the current global political situation, and to refrain from wearing realistic-looking fake weapons.
The kick-off to carnival on 11/11 in Düsseldorf is also likely to keep the police busier than usual. Not only because the start of the carnival season falls on a Saturday this year, but also because another pro-Palestinian demonstration has been registered for the city.
Last weekend, 17,000 people attended such a demonstration. “Talks on cooperation are still ongoing in order to keep a balance as much as possible," said a police spokesperson. The demonstration has been registered for the early afternoon, carnival-goers are known to start partying at 11:11 am.
(Orig. text: dpa; Translation: ck)