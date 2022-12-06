Insolvency : Cologne Görtz branches to close in the new year

The insolvency of the shoe retailer Görtz is now also affecting the region. As the company told the GA, several Cologne branches will close at the end of February 2023, including the one in Ehrenstraße. In addition, negotiations are being held about rent reductions. According to GA information, the talks are also taking place at the Bonn branch on Marktplatz. However, Görtz is "for the time being not" forced to terminate the lease agreement here, according to the company. The branch in Hürth will also continue to operate for the time being.

At the end of November, Görtz had given notice to employees from branches whose contracts had been terminated "in compliance with the statutory notice period". A reconciliation of interests and a social plan had been agreed.

At the beginning of September, Görtz had initiated protective shield proceedings for the parent company and insolvency in self-administration for two subsidiaries. As a reason for the crisis, Görtz cites rising energy and sales costs as well as rents that are "no longer in line with the market". The restructuring plan announced in September is still in the works. If the creditors agree to it, Görtz will be able to "quickly exit the restructuring and make a fresh start on the market in a strengthened position".

Primark wants to "review its German store network"

Primark is experiencing a crisis. The Irish textile discounter had closed its first locations in spring. In response to a GA statement request, Primark said it was "optimising its sales areas in Germany and reviewing our German store network". Primark's goal is "to make the German business profitable again in the long term". It is not yet clear whether the shop in Bonn's Maximiliancenter will also fall victim to this strategy. The Bayerische Versorgungskammer (Bavarian Chamber of Supply), the owner of the shopping centre, announced that the lease with Primark runs until 2029. There is no question of it being terminated.

A look at the current annual report of Primark's parent company ABF shows that the profitability of German shops is at an "unacceptably low level". According to Corona, sales figures have not yet recovered, and German shops are on average larger than in other countries. These costs have led to the group taking an impairment charge of the equivalent of 240 million Euro on its German business and reserving the right to close or downsize shops.