NRW fears attack by the "mocro mafia" Cologne police see new dimension of violence
Cologne/Amsterdam · Kidnappings and explosions in NRW bear the signature of the Dutch "Mocro-Mafia". The police see a new dimension of violence. Uninvolved citizens are also potentially in danger.
The Cologne district of Rodenkirchen is considered tranquil to dignified - this is where actress Annette Frier grew up and where ex-show host Max Schautzer has his retirement home. But what happened here last Friday evening would fit right into a hard-hitting crime thriller: a special task force (SEK) freed two hostages who were being brutally tortured by their kidnappers.
"We have experienced a new dimension of violence in the field of organised crime that, as far as I know, has never been seen before here in Germany," said Director of Criminal Investigation Michael Esser at Cologne Police Headquarters on Tuesday. It was one of the most complex operations carried out by the NRW police in recent years.
"The most extreme threat scenarios"
The hostage rescue involved "the most extreme threat scenarios", said Esser. "We even had to assume that machine guns played a role." It had to be expected that the perpetrators would kill the hostages. Three of those involved had to be allowed to escape in order to protect the lives of the hostages.
The background to the kidnapping was organised crime in the drugs sector and there were claims for money. Several explosions at the end of June and beginning of July in Cologne and Engelskirchen, among other places, were also seen in this context. From the exchange of information with the Dutch police authorities, it is known that threat scenarios involving explosions have been built up there for some time.
This is the first time this has been seen on this scale in NRW. "This is also the area that makes us very sensitive," admits Esser openly. "Thankfully, the explosives that were used here in Cologne did not result in any injuries." However, this was also due to a lucky coincidence, as nobody was in the hallway at the time of the detonation. "In the Netherlands, no consideration is shown for bystanders, and in some cases bystanders are fatally injured or even killed.“
The signature of the "mocro mafia"
Extreme brutality and targeted blasts are considered the signature of the Dutch "Mocro Mafia". "What you can see is that the agitators who belong to this group don't care about borders," says Oliver Huth, NRW head of the Association of German Criminal Investigators (BDK), to the German Press Agency. "They are not worried about pursuing this conflict in North Rhine-Westphalia. There is a lack of money, a lot of money, and as long as this has not been equalised, it will continue to escalate." These groups have an "elephant's brain", so that even in a few months' time, acts of revenge are to be feared - after all, they don't want to lose face. This is why they deliberately disseminate deterrent videos.
For Huth, it is no coincidence that this is supposed to be about cannabis: "This is a nice greeting for Mr Lauterbach to Berlin for his black market." The liberalisation of cannabis legislation has stimulated business, but for the time being only marijuana from the illegal black market is available. Michael Mertens, head of the NRW police union (GdP), confirmed to dpa: "The Dutch drug mafia has long been here, and NRW as a transport hub is a pivotal point. You have to realise that: These really are offenders of extreme brutality. And that's why the police need to be appropriately strong.“
For NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU), the operation in Cologne shows that the police are taking decisive action against drug gangs. "We are not letting up. We will continue to investigate, search and arrest those who want to make big money with a lot of criminal energy - at the expense of others," Reul told dpa. "The drug business is perfidious and leads to ruin. It doesn't help if some narcotics are trivialised.“
"Mocro" is a slang word for Moroccans in the Netherlands. The term has become synonymous with organised drug crime on a large scale - based on the fact that some Dutch people with Moroccan roots knew how to use their connections in their old homeland to import drugs: In Morocco, hemp is traditionally cultivated as a medicinal plant.
Criminal world "as multicultural as the Orange Eleven"
However, there are many misconceptions circulating about the "mocro-mafia", says renowned Dutch criminologist Cyrille Fijnaut in an interview with dpa. For example, it is completely unrealistic to imagine a single, tightly run organisation. "It's not the case that drug-related crime in the Netherlands is in the hands of a few big bosses. The police would like that, because then it would be much easier to tackle, but that's not the case. That's the case in Italy, but it's more complicated here.“
The trade is in the hands of many different criminal groups, and they are by no means all Moroccan. "That's why I never talk about the mocro-mafia myself," explains Fijnaut. "It's so easy to say, but if you look at organised drug crime, you'll see that there are also generations of native Dutch people involved. The criminal world in the Netherlands is just as multicultural as the Orange Eleven.“
Dentist's chair as an instrument of torture
What actually characterises drug-related crime, on the other hand, are numerous conflicts between the different groups - similar to what is apparently happening now in NRW. If a delivery fails in the real economy, you file a lawsuit or write off the loss against your taxes - that's not possible in the underworld, where things are organised differently. An explosive device under a car, a chopped-off head in front of a shisha bar, a dentist's chair converted into an instrument of torture - all of this has already been reported in the Dutch media and shocked the public.
"This world is full of conflicts - and for the last ten years or so, these have increasingly been fought out with armed violence," explains Fijnaut. Around 10 to 20 people are "liquidated" every year. The most prominent victim was the television journalist Peter R. de Vries. Even Crown Princess Amalia was threatened - although details of this have never been made public, according to Fijnaut.
Dutch expert has advice for German police
The emeritus professor of criminal law and criminology endeavours to provide a differentiated overall picture - for example, the total number of murders in the Netherlands has halved since the 1990s. What has increased enormously, however, are certain forms of threats within criminal milieus, in particular explosions of explosive devices in front of homes or shops.
Fijnaut has some advice for the German police: they should not leave law enforcement to local police authorities, but coordinate it at a national level, for example via the Federal Criminal Police Office. "You need a task force that is managed on a supra-regional level - and that still doesn't exist in the Netherlands." It also took a long time for the German police to coordinate the pursuit of the ATM blasters from the Netherlands on a transnational basis - but then with considerable success, as numerous arrests have shown. This should not take so long again, warns Fijnaut. "In any case, we should not follow the Dutch example - that is not a role model!"
Original text: Christoph Driessen, dpa
Translation: Mareike Graepel