NRW fears attack by the "mocro mafia" Cologne police see new dimension of violence

Extreme brutality and targeted blasts are considered the signature of the Dutch "Mocro Mafia". "What you can see is that the agitators who belong to this group don't care about borders," says Oliver Huth, NRW head of the Association of German Criminal Investigators (BDK), to the German Press Agency. "They are not worried about pursuing this conflict in North Rhine-Westphalia. There is a lack of money, a lot of money, and as long as this has not been equalised, it will continue to escalate." These groups have an "elephant's brain", so that even in a few months' time, acts of revenge are to be feared - after all, they don't want to lose face. This is why they deliberately disseminate deterrent videos.