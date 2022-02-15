Alleged axe attack over music video : Cologne "rapper war" now occupies the court

One of the three defendants sits next to his lawyer (r) before the start of a trial. Foto: dpa/Thomas Banneyer

Cologne After a fight in front of a shisha bar in Cologne with one man seriously injured in August 2016, three men are now on trial. Talk is quickly turning to a "rapper war". The accused are said to be from the circle of the rapper Xatar from Bonn.

In the early morning of 15 August 2016, a police patrol in Cologne stops a man who is travelling in a completely demolished car. The windscreen is smashed, the tyres are slashed. The 34-year-old driver is seriously injured, doctors will later diagnose a broken lower jaw, a fracture of the temple, a broken index finger and several cuts. Witnesses had previously alerted the police and reported a violent argument in front of the shisha bar "Noon" in the Belgian Quarter. Investigators seized bullet casings there that night. The man who is so seriously injured was at the time the manager of another bar owned by the rapper "KC Rebell“.

What made headlines a little later as "Rapper War" and "Rhineland Rapper Feud" is now occupying the Cologne Regional Court. And the three men sitting in the dock for dangerous bodily harm are said to come from the circle of the rapper Xatar from Bonn. The prosecution is convinced that the act was a reaction of Xatar's entourage to a music video by KC Rebell, which the musician had recorded the day before in Düsseldorf. In the song to the video "Dizz da", Xatar is mentioned by name and harshly attacked. The song is also about his family. And - as is often the case in rap songs - about honour.

The accused, 24, 38 and 44 years old, two of whom are brothers, are also alleged to have used a knife and an axe during the crime. One of them is said to have hit the victim in the head with the back of the axe. The 44-year-old in particular is said to have felt "violated in his honour" by the music video, according to the indictment. At the time, Xatar himself was initially considered by the police to be a suspected accomplice because he was said to have been seen near the scene of the crime. He was also investigated on suspicion of grevious bodily harm. At the time, the rapper turned himself in at the Cologne police headquarters in the presence of his lawyer and deposited bail. In spring 2017, however, the public prosecutor's office discontinued the investigation against Xatar due to lack of sufficient suspicion. He will also not be questioned as a witness in the trial, as the prosecution said on Monday.

KC Rebell, however, will have to take the stand. His current album "Rebell Army" is currently in the top 5 of the album charts. KC Rebell and Xatar are among the best-known rappers in Germany. As in the USA, cultivating the bad-boy image is also part of the game in this country. In song lyrics, insulting each other, "dissing", is normal, provoking is actually part of the good tone.

The first day of the trial lasted less than half an hour. The three defendants let it be known through their defence lawyers that they would not make any statements at first. Since one of them was only 18 years old at the time of the crime and thus an adolescent, a juvenile division has been set up. According to a court spokeswoman, the reason why the trial has only been opened now, almost six years after the crime, is that it is a "non-detention case", which is not given the same priority as detention cases. In addition, several dates had been postponed because of the pandemic.

The trial will continue on Wednesday.

Original text: Claudia Hauser