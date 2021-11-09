2G instead of 3Gplus : Cologne tightens Corona rules for Nov 11

The City of Cologne wants to tighten the Corona rules for the start of the carnival on 11/11. Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd

Cologne The NRW Ministry of Health has decided: The city of Cologne may tighten the rules for the carnival kick-off on Thursday in view of the rising Corona numbers. In many places, only vaccinated and recovered people are allowed to enter.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Due to the increasing number of Corona, the City of Cologne wants to tighten the rules for the carnival kick-off on November 11. In the cordoned-off areas of the Old Town and the Zülpicher Viertel, 3Gplus will no longer apply on Thursday, but 2G. A spokesman for the city said on Monday that 2G should also be compulsory at all events and in the pubs. Cologne had applied to the state of North Rhine-Westphalia for this. Previously, the "Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger" had reported.

On Monday afternoon, confirmation came from the state health ministry: "Municipalities can order 2G rules in consultation with the health ministry if it is deemed appropriate," a spokeswoman clarified in Düsseldorf in response to a question from the Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

The requested general order of the city of Cologne was approved. "The Ministry of Health supports the city of Cologne in its efforts to allow the traditional opening of Carnival, but to react to the significantly increased risk of infection and the situation in hospitals by taking increased protective measures," it said in justification. There were currently no further applications from other cities.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Carnival celebrations in public areas are only open to those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered. Normal restaurants, where for example St. Martin's goose dinners take place, are exempt from this, where one can still be admitted with a test. "But if a restaurant is emptied - tables gone, and there is a carnival party - then 2G should apply."