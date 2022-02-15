Cologne : Unidentified persons shoot fireworks at Rhine tanker

Unidentified persons have shot firework rockets at a tanker in the Rhine in Cologne-Niehl. (Symbolic image) Foto: dpa/Marius Becker

Cologne On Sunday evening, Unidentified persons fired fireworks at a ship loaded with ethanol in Cologne-Niehl. Nothing happened. But according to the police, there could have been a huge explosion.

Unidentified persons allegedly fired fireworks at a tanker from the left bank of the Rhine in Cologne-Niehl on Sunday evening. No one was injured and no damage was done to the ethanol-laden ship on the Rhine, the water police said in Duisburg on Monday.

However, police chief inspector René Hellmuth warned against such dangerous actions: "Such a tanker transports its cargo well secured in principle. Ethanol, for example, releases gases that are vented at a certain pressure. One spark is enough and you would hear the explosion from Cologne to Duisburg."

Original text: ga/dpa